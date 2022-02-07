Search

08 Feb 2022

MOTORING: Kia launches fifth-generation of its new Sportage SUV

Reporter:

Trish Whelan

07 Feb 2022 6:39 PM

SPORTAGE is a key model for Kia in Ireland having been its best-selling model for over 10 years.

The model, specifically designed and developed for Europe to establish new benchmarks across the SUV segment, combines
a sleek yet muscular and modern exterior design with a very stylish interior featuring a swooping integrated curved display
that houses the very latest advancements in connectivity tech.

Its everyday practicality and usability is demonstrated by improved luggage capacity, headroom and legroom compared
to the outgoing model, including very good legroom for the second-row passengers.

Four powertrains and four trim levels are offered with the entry level K2 model featuring a 1.6 CRDi (115hp) engine priced from €34,300.

The K3 (€38,000) offers both the 1.6 MHEV TDGi (150hp) or 1.6 CRDi with 115hp while the K3 HEV is priced from €42,000.

The K4 is offered with 1.6 diesel and 1.6 petrol HEV at €40,500 and €44,500 respectively.

The top of the range GT-Line with 136hp CRDi gets a more luxurious and sporty spec.

The spec for the entry K2 includes LED headlamps, reversing camera, cruise control, and many safety features.

At launch, we enjoyed a drive in the sprightly K3 1.6 HEV version (annual motor tax €200) and look forward to a longer
test drive in the coming weeks.

Ronan Flood, Managing Director of Kia Ireland anticipates sales of nearly 3,000 this year and around 3,500 in 2023.

A PHEV version of the new Sportage will arrive in Q2 of this year. Pricing and specs will be announced closer to launch.
All Kia cars come with a 7-year warranty.

