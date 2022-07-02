Deaths in Limerick - Saturday, July 2, 2022

The death has occurred of Ann Ryan of Ballingirlough, Bruff, Limerick.

Sadly missed by her siblings Margaret, Mary, Danny, Bernie, Paddy and Denis; sisters-in-law Anita (McCarthy), Margaret (O'Connor); brothers-in-law John Hurley, Richard Dowling, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews,other relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing on Tuesday evening (July 5t) at Butler's Funeral Home, Bruff, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving to Ss. Peter and Paul's Church, Bruff, on Wednesday (July 6) at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

House strictly private.

________________________

The death has occurred of Dermot J. Lahiff of Aiden Park, Shannon, Clare. Formerly of Limerick and Douglas Road, Cork.

Sadly mourned by his beloved wife Joan and his children Mary, Edward, Paul & Louise; daughter-in-law Mairead; son-in-law Fergus; grandchildren Peter, Liam, Kevin, Finbarr, Ellen, Owen and Kieran; nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Funeral arriving at St. John & Paul Church, Shannon on Tuesday (July 5) for 11am Mass - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards in St. Finbarr’s Cemetery, Cork.

House Private Please.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St. Vincent De Paul.

________________________

The death has occurred of Kate Higgins (née Staunton) of Knockdown, Athea, Limerick. Formerly of Carrowmore, Barnatra, Co. Mayo and Harbourne, Birmingham.

Widow of Liam Higgins and sister of the late Mame and Johnny Staunton.

Missed by her sons Patrick (London), John (Ennis) and Michael (Knockdown); daughter-in-law Sinead, grandsons Ben and Chris, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Finucane's Funeral home, Moyvane on Monday (July 4) from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to The Church of Our Lady of the Visitation, Ballyhahill.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 midday.

Kate will be laid to rest, afterwards, with her loving husband Liam in Holycross Cemetery, Athea.

________________________

The death has occurred of Christina (Chrissie) Hennessy. Formerly of Church View, Charleville, and The Cottage, Sherins Cross, Kilmallock, County Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends, especially the friends and staff of Church View, Charleville.

Reposing at Dromin Church from 7pm to 8pm on Sunday (July 3), followed by the Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass at 2.30pm on Monday with burial immediately afterwards at Dromin Graveyard.

________________________

The death has occurred of Jean Ellis (née Ryan) of Owenmore Drive, Raheen, Limerick and formerly of Sallymount, Castleconnell, County Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Arthur and dearly loved mother of Sharon, Audrey and Arthur.

Sadly missed by her loving son-in-law Frank, daughter-in-law Avril, grandchildren Keith, Eoin, Sarah, Lydia, Alex, Molly, Kate and Emily, great grandson Van, brother Denis, sisters Peggy and Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Sunday (July 3) from 5pm to 6.30pm with Requiem Mass at Raheen Church at 2pm on Monday (July 4) - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

________________________

The death has occurred of Alice Crowley of Castletroy, Limerick. Formerly of Lake Lawn, Cork and teacher in St. Clement’s College.

Only daughter of the late Denis and Kay; sister of Donncha, Kieran and the late Jack. Deeply regretted by her brothers, nieces, sisters-in-law, relatives, colleagues and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, Limerick on Sunday (July 3) from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving at St. Joseph’s Church on Monday (July 4) for 11.30am Mass - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society

________________________

The death has occurred of Sr. Margaret Mary Clohessy of the Sisters of Mercy, Derby, England. Formerly of Murroe, County. Limerick.

Sadly missed by the sisters in her Community, sister in law Bridie Clohessy, niece, nephews and their extended families, cousins, relatives and friends.

Sr. Margaret's Funeral will take place in Derby.

________________________

The death has occurred (at Temple Street Children's Hospital) of Baby Joseph O'Reilly of Portauns, Kilmallock, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his heart-broken parents Bridget and Jimmy, brothers, sisters, relatives and his sorrowing family.

Reposing this Sunday evening from 6pm at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock followed by prayers at 7pm.

Mass of The Angels at 2pm on Monday in Ss Peter & Paul's Church, Kilmallock followed by burial afterwards at Holycross Cemetery, Charleville.

________________________

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Bourke (née Scanlon). Formerly of Killeany, Glin and 156 Mayorstone Park, Limerick.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Paddy, brothers Patsy, Mikey and Johnny, Peggy is sadly missed by her daughter Marie (Willcox), son Brian and Brian’s partner Elaine; daughter-in-law Rhonda; grandchildren Courtney, Darren, Julian and Dean and great-grandchildren.

Deeply regretted by her brothers Joe and Thomas (Scanlon); sisters Ann (Bourke), Teasy (Madigan), Brenda (Murphy) and Ellen (Miller); sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nephews, and nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Mass at St Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand on Sunday (July 3) at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Robertstown, Foynes.

Family flowers only please - donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

________________________

The death has occurred of Elaine Casey (née Martin) of 163, Hyde Road, Prospect, Limerick (eircode V94 V2VR). Formerly of Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband William; sons Liam and Darragh; daughters Leanne and Amanda; grandchilden, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Monday (July 4) from 4pm to 6pm with Funeral arriving at St. Saviour's Domincian Church, Glentworth Street, for Requiem Mass at 10.30am on Tuesday.

Burial afterwards at Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

House private please outside of reposal times.

________________________

The death has occurred of Gerard Kelly of Ballyclough Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick.

Son of the late Eddie and Mary Kelly and brother of the late Christopher. Very deeply regretted by brothers Edward and David, sister Catherine, niece, other relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Monday (July 4) from 9.15am to 10.15am followed by removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road for Requiem Mass at 11am - click here for live-stream.

Funeral afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association

________________________

The death has occurred of Willie P. Aherne of Edelweisss, Roxboro, Ballysheedy, Limerick (eircode V94 T3PK). Formerly of Dunaman, Croom and CIE.

Predeceased by his mum Mary-Kate, father Denis, sisters Mary and Josie, brothers Danny, Jimmy and Christy.

Beloved husband of Mary and father to Paul and DJ.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his grandson Killian, sister-in-law Geraldine, brother-in-law Ger, nieces Nicola, Ciara, Olivia, Noreen, Patricia and Mairead, nephews John, Cian, Robert, Johnny and Kevin, relations, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday (July 3) between 6pm and 8pm with funeral arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Knockea on Monday (July 4) for Requiem Mass at 12 midday - click here for live-stream.

Cremation will take place afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre or 6B University Hospital Limerick.

________________________

The death has occurred of Mary O'Brien (née White) of Glengar, Doon, Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Billy.

Sadly missed by her loving daughter Josephine; son-in-law Matt; grandsons James and Stephen, sisters Betty and Phyllis, brother Billy, brother-in-law Jimmy, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass at St Patrick's Church, Doon on Sunday at 12.30pm (July 3) with burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Cappamore Day Care Centre.

Mary’s Requiem Mass will be live-streamed here.

________________________

The death has occurred of Norah Seymour (née Conneely) of Castlebank, Ardnacrusha, Clare; Oughterard, Galway; Limerick and Tipperary.

Cherished mother of Maura and Jim.

Predeceased by her best friend and husband Jim; her brothers Paddy & Sean, sister Pauline.

Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her sisters Fidelis Rice (Dundalk) & Teresa O’Connell (Salthill), nieces, nephews, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her home on Sunday (July 3) from 2pm to 6pm with remains arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Parteen on Monday (July 4) for 11am - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards at Castletown Cemetery, Portroe, County Tipperary.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

May they all rest in peace.