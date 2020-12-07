Deaths in Limerick - December 7, 2020

The death has occurred of Breeda O'Brien (née McNamara) of Wellfield, Garryowen, Limerick.

Pre-deceased by husband Willie and very deeply regretted by her loving family - daughters Mary, Brid, Patricia, Majella, Valerie and Hazel; sons Dermot, Eugene and Gregory, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in-law, daughters in-law, nephews, nieces, all other relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Wednesday (December 9) at 11am in St. John Cathedral, Cathedral Place - click here to view live-stream.

Burial afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

____________________________

The death has occurred (at Our Lady’s Hospital, Cashel) of Kitty O'Donoghue (née O'Dea) of Clonmel, Tipperary. Formerly of Gurthnakisteen, Pallasgreen, Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Larry and her siblings Mary Catherine, Biddy, Jim, Bill and Nancy. Loving and beloved mother of Ann.

Deeply regretted by her sisters Joan and Nora, sister-in-law Peggy, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

In accordance with current guidelines, numbers at Kitty’s funeral are limited to 50 people in the Church. Kitty’s Funeral Cortège will leave her Residence at 11.10am on Wednesday (December 9), to arrive at S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The Mass will be live-streamed here.

____________________________

The death has occurred of Gerard (Ger) Kinnane of McGarry House, Alphonsus Street, Limerick city. Formerly of Rowan Court, Kennedy Park, Limerick.

Beloved son of the late Margaret and Patrick Kinnane. Very deeply regretted by his son Nigel, grandchildren, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Wednesday (December 9) at 11am in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

Ger's Funeral cortege will pass the family home in Rowan Court, after Mass on Wednesday, for neighbours and friends to pay their respects.

____________________________

The death has occurred (at Ennis Road Care Facility) of Bernadette (Bernie) Donnelly of Good Shepherd Avenue, Pennywell Road, Limerick city. Formerly of Dublin and Edenderry, Offaly.

Predeceased by her parents Pattie & William and her brother Kieran Donnelly. Sadly missed by her brothers Frank, Gay & Paul; sisters-in-law Lillie, Moira, Deirdre & Glen, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and her close friends.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. John’s Cathedral, Limerick on Friday (December 11) at 11am and will be live-streamed here.

Bernie’s cortege will pass by Pennywell Road after the Mass en route to Shannon Crematorium.

Private burial of Ashes will take place in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery at a later date.

No flowers please; donations, if desired, to Palliative Care Team, Milford Hospice.

____________________________

The death has occurred of Desmond (Des) Carr Roundhill Cottage, Ballyea West, Lismore, Waterford. Formerly of Limerick

Loving son of the late James and Margaret Carr; brother of the late Donald. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Patricia (née Derbyshire), daughter Natalie, brother Dermot, sister Deirdre, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Des’s Funeral will take place privately.

His Cremation Service will be live-streamed here on Wednesday (December 9) 2020 at 2pm

May they all rest in peace