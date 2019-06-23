Deaths in Limerick - June 23, 2019

The death has occurred (peacefully at The Galway Clinic) of Mary (Mae) Lane (née Crowe) of Rathmale, Mungret, Limerick. Late of Ennis, County Clare – Former nursing staff of St. Joseph’s Hospital, Limerick.

Dearly loved wife of the late Dan and loving mother of Tony, Mary (Comer), John, Gemma (O’Farrell), and Damian.

Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law Pat and Kevin, daughters-in-law Marie and Eithne, grandchildren Alva, Leah, Kiera and Kara, sister Norah O’Halloran (Ennis), sister-in-law Peg Lane (Ardagh), nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate today on Monday (June 24) from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Oliver Plunkett's Church, Mungret.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards at St. Nessan’s Cemetery, Mungret.

House private. Family flowers only - Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Hospice) of Michael (Haulie) Guinane of Coolbeg, Kildimo.

Deeply regretted by brother Pat, sisters Chrissie, Eileen and Ann, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Downey’s Funeral Home on Monday (June 24) from 6pm to 8pm with removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Kildimo.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 o’clock, followed by burial in Kildimo Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St John’s Hospital) of Vinny Garvey of St. Patrick's Villas, Castleconnell.

Sadly missed by his loving mother Joan, brothers Jack and Martin, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Castleconnell on Monday (June 24) from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday (June 25) at 11.30am with, burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.

The death has occurred (Peacefully at Blackrock Hospice) of John Leonard of Blackrock, Dublin and formerly of Bridge House, Newcastle West, Limerick.

Sadly missed by his sisters Pamela and Barbara, brother Michael, sister in law Helen, nieces, nephew, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Booterstown on Monday (June 24) at 10.50am for 11am requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in Kilternan Cemetery Park.

Donations if desired, to Blackrock Hospice. All enquiries to Massey Bros., Funerals, Blackrock.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Paul McCormack of Galtee View Hospital, Limerick.

Predeceased by his father Eddie and deeply regretted by his mother Mary, brother Patrick, sister Caroline, nephews, Conor and Ruairí, nieces Chloe and Ruby-Rose, aunts, uncles, aunts-in-law, uncles-in-law, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday (june 24) at 11.30am in St. John the Baptist Church, Hospital witih burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (suddenly at UHL) of Nora Mulcahy of Mullaly Lawn, Cappamore. Formerly of St Michael's Terrace, Cappamore.

Deeply regretted by her partner Davy Meehan, daughter, grandchildren, brothers, aunt, uncle,nephews,nieces,sisters in law, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday (June 24) at 11.30am at St Michael’s Church, Cappamore with burial afterwards in Old Pallas cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Patsy (Patrick) Slater of O'Dwyer's Villas, Thomondgate, Limerick.

Late of the ESB, Rosbrien and Past President of Thomond Rugby Club.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Geraldine, brother-in-law Anthony, brothers Andy and Tommy; sisters Nuala and Susan; nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives & close friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Monday (June 24) from 5.30pm to 7pm with removal afterwards to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday (June 25) at 12.30pm with burial afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery (Extension).

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Joan Chambers (née Lyons) of Corbally, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Ned. Dearly loved mother of John. Sadly missed by her loving sister Vina, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Monday from 6pm to 7.30pm. Removal to St Munchin's College Chapel, Corbally Road on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in St Nicholas Cemetery, Adare.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Leann Dundon of Plunkett Road, Askeaton.

Beloved daughter of Michael and late wife Ann, sister of Elaine, Jimmy, Michael Jnr, John Paul, Damien, Derek and Niall.

Sadly missed by her brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday (June 24) at 12 noon at St Mary’s Church, Askeaton with burial afterwards in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Askeaton.

The death has occurred (suddenly) of Nuala Taylor (née Winders) of Avondale Drive, Greystones, Limerick. Formerly of Percy Place, Ballsbridge, Dublin.

Beloved wife of Noel and dearly loved mother of Mark, Jill, David, Carol and Alan.

Sadly missed by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Carmel and Colette, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday (June 24) at 11am at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road with cremation service afterwards in Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Cancer Care West.

The death has occurred of Kayleigh Ryan (peacefully at Temple Street, Children's Hospital) of Galtee Drive, O'Malley Park, Southill, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by her loving parents Mary and Roger, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and large circle of friends.

Funeral arrangements later.