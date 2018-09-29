Deaths in Limerick - September 29, 2018

The death has occurred (peacefully in her 97th year) of Bridget (Bridie) Fox (née Martin) of Larchwood Avenue, Caherdavin Heights, Caherdavin.

Beloved wife of the late Robert (Bob) and loved mother of John, Tom, Robby, Vincent, Colman and the late Eamon.

Sadly missed by her loving daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Kitty, brother Billy, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours, friends and her devoted carers.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Sunday from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Glenroe Graveyard.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St. Catherine’s Nursing Home, Newcastle West) of Agnes Meskell (née McCarthy) of Knockaderry Village and formerly of Court, Kildimo.

Predeceased by husband Paddy, grandsons Tom and Damien.

Deeply missed by daughters Patricia and Mary, son Mike, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at St Catherine’s Nnursing Home, Newcastle West, on Saturday from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, Kildimo.

Requiem Mass Sunday, (September 30) at 12 noon at St Joseph’s Church, Kildimo, followed by burial afterwards in Kildimo Cemetery.

The death has occurred (Peacefully at her home) of Patricia Enright (née Flynn) of Woodville Lodge, Fossa, Killarney, County Kerry. Formerly of Cullinagh, Newcastle West, County Limerick.

Beloved wife of John, loving mother of Darren, Claire and Aisling and much loved daughter of Eileen and the late Martin Flynn.

Sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, sister May Philips, brother Martin (Glasgow), her mother-in-law Nancy Enright, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing at her family home on Sunday 3pm to 6pm with Funeral arriving at Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, Killarney on Monday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.

Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.

The death has occurred (at University Hospital Kerry after a short illness) of James (Jim) Harnett of Convent Street, Castleisland, County Kerry. Late of The Hill, Abbeyfeale, County Limerick.

Beloved husband of the late Doreen (Dodo) and sadly missed by his loving sons John and Maurice; brother Connie; sisters Margaret and Kathleen (England) brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to Castleisland Parish Church.

Requiem Mass on Monday (October 1) at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery, Castleisland.

No flowers please. Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit UHK. c/o Tangney's Funeral Home.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Hospice) of Catherine (Katie) Hayes of Mullally Lawn, Cappamore.

Deeply regretted by her son Thomas; daughters Claudia and Kinzey; father Mikey Joe; mother Mary; brothers Sean, Michael and Seamus; sisters Helen and Noreen, uncles, auntsn nephew's, nieces relatives and friends.

Reposing at Lynch Kelly's Funeral Home, Cappamore this Saturday at 6pm with removal to St Michael's Church, Cappamore at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Sunday (September 30) at 11am followed by Cremation at Shannon Crematorium at 1.30pm.

No flowers please, donations in lieu to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Mayo General Hospital) of Margaret Mandel Walsh (née Reidy) of Craignavor Breaffy, Castlebar. Formally of Main Street, Castlebar, Mayo and Athea, County Limerick.

Regretted by her Loving Husband Michael, son Kevin, daughter Nora; brothers Henry and Willie; G

grandchildren Joseph, Cindy, Shannon, and Sinead; daughter-in-law Angellagh; sisters-in-Law, Bernie and Mary; nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends

Pre-deceased by her husband Derrick (snr) and her sons Derrick (jnr) and Mark.

Reposing at The Coady Funeral Home on Saturday from 6.30pm with removal at 8pm to The Church of The Holy Rosary, Castlebar.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 2pm with funeral afterwards to Myna Cemetery, Kilmeena.

House private please.