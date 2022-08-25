MOTORING REVIEW: Double PHEV launches from Kia Ireland for Limerick drivers

KIA IRELAND has launched PHEV versions of its Sportage and Niro.

The Niro PHEV has gone on sale here with two specifications.

The Korean carmaker claims the new Niro family car ‘sets a new benchmark for the highly competitive CUV segment merging innovation with high-tech user convenience features’.

Niro has gained in size versus the previous 2019 model and is now higher and wider with a longer wheelbase. Other changes include an increase in torsional rigidity and lighter weight body.

The second row space is one of the best in the segment. Luggage capacity is 348 litres.

Standard equipment on ‘K3’ includes 18-inch alloys, LED headlights, heated front seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen navigation, Kia Connect Telematics, wireless phone charger and Apple Car Play, Android Auto with voice control, Smart Cruise Control, Blind Spot, and dual zone automatic air conditioning.

In addition, the ‘K4’ gains shift by wire (rotary dial for drive, reverse and park), power adjustable front seats, heated rear seats, a driver heads-up display, 10.25-inch LCD driver display screen and a power tailgate.

Technologies include the brand’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

The PHEV version is powered by Kia’s 1.6 petrol engine paired with their six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. A 62kW e-motor in the PHEV version gives a combined maximum power output of 183hp and provides an electric-only range of up to 59km which is adequate for most daily commutes.

The ‘K’ architecture allows for various battery mounting options depending on the powertrain. Niro comes with a standard CCS charging port.

PHEV versions have a maximum braked towing capacity of 1,300kg.

An all-electric version is expected here in early September.

‘K3’ is priced from €38,500, the higher specced ‘K4’ from €41,500. Grants are no longer available for PHEVs.