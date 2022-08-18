MOTORING REVIEW: Mercedes EQE has a superb electric range for Limerick drivers

THE NUMBER of electric-powered passenger cars from Mercedes-Benz increased to six with the recent introduction of their new EQS and EQE vehicles to Ireland.

EQ is the stand alone company of the Mercedes-Benz hybrid/electric car part of the brand.

This is the luxury new all-electric version of the popular E-Class series and fulfils all of the expectations that E-Class owners wishing to embrace co-friendly motoring might have, and then some …

Model: Mercedes-Benz EQE AMG Line

Electric motor: 292hp

0-100km: 6.4 secs

Range: a possible 654km (WLTP)

Road tax: €120

Price: from €85,980. With extras €106,404

In looks, especially from the front, it is one of the most striking cars I have driven from the premium German carmaker. A car that will always gets noticed. Its most striking feature is its ‘one-bow’ line and ‘cab-forward’ design, styling also evident in the top EQS and which is likely to feature on future electric models.

This EQE is slightly shorter than the EQS (electric S-Class) in terms of overall length, more comparable to the CLS with its outer dimensions and visual appeal. Sculpted surfaces and seamless design features add to its striking good looks. Short and rear overhangs, a very sloping coupe styling, sharp rear spoiler, and strong rear end design all accentuate the coupe-like line. Rimless windows add to the sporty look.

The spec included a high-tech silver exterior colour with black pillars and privacy glass, matched with interior Leather Black / Space Grey upholstery.

Mercedes positions EQE amongst the best-in-class for its peaceful and comfortable interior and suspension.

The interior is a work of art. Stylish and spacious with the dash dominated by a portrait shaped 12.8-inch touchscreen and 12.3-inch driver information screen, both with blue hues and beautiful graphics. The blue ambient lighting with purple hues features throughout the cabin. I didn’t change the colour scheme.

The car has generous front shoulder room, a long interior and a higher seating position. Power adjustments for the front seats are located on the doors and can be heated. Four-way lumbar support controls are on the sides of the seats. As with most coupe-style cars, tall people may have a problem getting in and out, especially if the car is parked on an incline. Tall people may find their head rub against the roof but rear leg room is fine. I found visibility good out the front and sides but my rear view was hampered by the slim line of the rear window.

Safety aids include a good blind spot alert on side mirrors, an excellent reversing camera with a 360-deg camera. You can angle the view from every which way, part of a parking package that also includes Parking Assistance to help you park your car. When pulled up behind a van at traffic lights, the screen showed the rear view of the van in front of me and its immediate surroundings; same when I parked the car.

Stowage spaces include a cavern-like area below the twin-door front armrest, a very good glovebox, big cupholders and good sized door bins. Boot capacity, a decent 430 litres, easily accommodated a full sized golf bag and clubs, caddy car and large holdall. The boot has power opening and closing. Two bags in the boot were charging cables for a domestic socket, a wall box and a public charging station.

Mercedes-Benz claims a 641km range (WLTP rating). The thing is, it's an accurate assessment of the range the car provides. The screen shows the amount of charge left in the battery and the amount remaining for a full charge. With just a half charge when I collected the car, I charged to 530kms using a CCS fast charger at a Circle K station on my way home, with just eight minutes remaining to a full charge. This took 45 minutes to complete.

Having taken every opportunity to drive the car after that, I later charged at an ecars charging station increasing the battery percentage to 53pc in just over 33 minutes which took the range to 325kms.

Initially, four models make up the EQE range in Ireland with particular focus on this EQE 350+ my review car powered by a 292hp electric motor and 564 Nm of torque. Together they can propel the car from 0-100km/h in 6.4 seconds. Road tax is €120 (7pc VRT/Band 1).

On the road, I appreciated the car's dynamism, its really superb handling and huge comfort, as well as its powerful acceleration. The car just glides along.

Standard specification included ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice assistance, comfort suspension, route-based speed adaptation, a wireless charging system for mobile phones, a Display Package with finger print scanner, the ambient lighting, Adaptive High Beam Assist Plus, Driving Assistance Plus Package, the Parking Package, AC/DC charging system, and a stowage compartment under the centre console. Oh, and red seat belts (at €509).

The Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ is priced from €85,980. Options of the AMG Line interior and exterior (€6,513), AMG Night Package (€1,273), Premium Package (€12,129) and the red seat belts (€509) took the price of my car as tested to €106,404.