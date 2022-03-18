Search

20 Mar 2022

BREAKING: Truck driver killed in Limerick road collision

Reporter:

David Hurley

18 Mar 2022 11:50 AM

AN INVESTIGATION is underway after a truck driver was killed in a road collision in the early hours of this Friday morning.

The incident, involving an articulated lorry and a car, occurred at Killeheen, Rathkeale shortly before 3am.

"At approximately 2.50am a collision occurred between an articulated truck and a car. The male driver of the truck, who was aged in his early 30s, was fatally injured in the collision. His body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem will take place in due course," said a garda spokesperson who confirmed he was the only occupant of the truck.

The driver of the car, a man in his 50s, was injured during the collision. He was also taken to UHL with non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. Local diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area of possible.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and any road users, who were travelling in the area at the time, and who may have camera footage are asked to make it available to gardaí.

