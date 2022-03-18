BREAKING: Truck driver killed in Limerick road collision

The fatal collision that occurred at approximately 2.50am
AN INVESTIGATION is underway after a truck driver was killed in a road collision in the early hours of this Friday morning.
The incident, involving an articulated lorry and a car, occurred at Killeheen, Rathkeale shortly before 3am.
"At approximately 2.50am a collision occurred between an articulated truck and a car. The male driver of the truck, who was aged in his early 30s, was fatally injured in the collision. His body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem will take place in due course," said a garda spokesperson who confirmed he was the only occupant of the truck.
The driver of the car, a man in his 50s, was injured during the collision. He was also taken to UHL with non-life threatening injuries.
The road is currently closed and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. Local diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area of possible.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and any road users, who were travelling in the area at the time, and who may have camera footage are asked to make it available to gardaí.
Mary O'Riordan presents the latest Limerick Person of the Month award to Emma Doyle, Nancy Barrett (blue top) and Catherine Gleeson | PICTURES: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.