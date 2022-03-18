Woman charged over drugs seizures in Limerick and Dublin

The woman is due before a special court sitting in Kilmallock
A WOMAN who was arrested following a significant drugs seizure on the outskirts of Limerick city earlier this week has been charged by gardai.
Cannabis herb, worth around €45,000, was seized on Wednesday when members of the divisional drugs unit stopped and searched a vehicle at Clonmacken Road.
The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 40s, was arrested and taken to Henry Street garda station for questioning under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
During a follow-up search of a house in the Tallaght area of Dublin 24, gardaí seized suspected cannabis herb, worth around €110,000 and suspected heroin worth an estimated €56,000.
This morning, gardai have confirmed the woman who was arrested has been charged.
She is due to be brought before a special court sitting in Kilmallock later this Friday afternoon.
Gardai say all of the drugs have beensent for analysis and that investigations are ongoing.
Mary O'Riordan presents the latest Limerick Person of the Month award to Emma Doyle, Nancy Barrett (blue top) and Catherine Gleeson | PICTURES: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.