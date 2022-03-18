Search

20 Mar 2022

Woman charged over drugs seizures in Limerick and Dublin

Kilmallock Court

The woman is due before a special court sitting in Kilmallock

Reporter:

David Hurley

18 Mar 2022 11:40 AM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A WOMAN who was arrested following a significant drugs seizure on the outskirts of Limerick city earlier this week has been charged by gardai. 

Cannabis herb, worth around €45,000, was seized on Wednesday when members of the divisional drugs unit stopped and searched a vehicle at Clonmacken Road.

The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 40s, was arrested and taken to Henry Street garda station for questioning under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigation underway following burglary at Limerick cafe

During a follow-up search of a house in the Tallaght area of Dublin 24, gardaí seized suspected cannabis herb, worth around €110,000 and suspected heroin worth an estimated €56,000.

This morning, gardai have confirmed the woman who was arrested has been charged.

She is due to be brought before a special court sitting in Kilmallock later this Friday afternoon.

Gardai say all of the drugs have beensent for analysis and that investigations are ongoing.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media