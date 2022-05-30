Search

30 May 2022

Former senator and councillor Mary Jackman has passed away

Former senator and councillor Mary Jackman has passed away

Reporter:

Frances Watkins and Nick Rabbitts

30 May 2022 5:22 PM

FORMER senator and councillor Mary Jackman has passed away. 

The former councillor for Limerick City and County Council passed away peacefully at Milford Care Centre today at the age of 79.

Ms Jackman was one of the longest serving councillors for the local authority when she retired in 2014 after almost 30 years of service.

Cllr Jackman was first elected to County Council in 1985, and topped the poll at the 2004 and 2009 local elections.

During that time, she also served two terms in the Seanad, between 1989 and 1993 and 1997 and 2002.

Highly regarded in Fine Gael, Cllr Jackman also ran in five general elections.

In 1999, Ms Jackman was elected as Cathaoirleach and she was the county’s first citizen as Limerick saw in the new millennium, and at the time, was also the first female chairman of the county.

Former Limerick principal shares her experience with dementia

It happened on the 100th anniversary of her grandfather, Patrick Duggan being elected to the first ever County Council, something which made her doubly proud.

A teacher by profession, she spent her entire career at Presentation College 

Since stepping away front front-line politics, Cllr Jackman remained a presence in the community of Newtown, Castletroy, where she lived since it was first built.

Ms Jackman is sadly mourned by her loving husband Nicholas, daughter Nicola, sister Ursula, grandsons Nicholas & Seán, son-in-law Michael and family in San Antonio, nephew, nieces, relatives and many friends.

A post on Rip.ie read: "Reposing in Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday 2nd June from 4:30-6:30pm. Mary’s Cortege will pass the family home to arrive at Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen, on Friday 3rd June for Requiem Mass at 11am, this will be streamed live.

"Burial afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

"Family flowers only please; donations if desire to Milford Care Centre or The Alzheimer Society of Ireland".

