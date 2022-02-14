Search

14 Feb 2022

'Obstructive' poles removed from disabled parking bay on busy Limerick street

Cllr Sasa Novak has commended the local authority for it's quick response when the issue was highlighted

Cian Ó Broin

14 Feb 2022 10:00 AM

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A LOCAL representative has praised the swift actions of the council in removing two obstructive poles at a disabled parking bay in Limerick city.

Just over a week ago the Limerick Leader brought attention to the design of a wheelchair accessible parking bay on Cecil Street, where four poles were blocking immediate access to the footpath.

Design of disabled parking bay in Limerick widely criticised

Three days later, Limerick City and County Council removed the two middle poles. Cllr Sasa Novak stressed that people owe this level of consideration to pedestrians and people with limited mobility.

“I think it’s very important that we give enough publicity to issues that present challenges to accessibility of our public space,” she said, having previously raised the issue in a local area briefing.

The Green Party representative added that it is encouraging to see the level of importance given to this particular challenge.

She hopes that there will be a similar swiftness in making small alterations and fixing smaller errors that do not require public consultation throughout the city.

Disabled driver and Bruff native Steven Casey also praised the council’s response, and hopes that the disabled community, which accounts for 15% of the Limerick population, continue to have their voices heard.

“Limerick is a fantastic city and county. We get a lot of things right for people with disabilities. But it shouldn't be this hard,” he stated.

He hopes that the council will proactively consult with the disabled community going forward, be that through disabled persons organisations, charities, or the people themselves, directly.

Cllr Novak, a resident of Mayorstone, said that while a lot of attention is afforded to roads and cycle lanes, we often overlook “narrowed and crumbling footpaths” in the city.

“They are difficult to navigate for people, but if you have a disability or mobility impairment, the city can be inaccessible. Until we start talking about it, changes don’t happen. The media provide a level of supervision and accountability for those responsible,” she concluded.

