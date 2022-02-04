Search

05 Feb 2022

Design of disabled parking bay in Limerick widely criticised

Design of disabled driver parking bay in Limerick widely criticised

The accessible parking bay in question is located on Cecil Street, in Limerick city. PICTURES: Victor Brown.

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

04 Feb 2022 8:30 AM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A DISABILITY advocate and disabled driver in Limerick has expressed his frustration at the design of a wheelchair accessible parking bay in the city, deemed ‘not fit for purpose.’

Wheelchair user Steven Casey, from Bruff, has criticised the local authority over, what he claims, was a lack of consultation on planning between departments and members of the disabled driver community in Limerick.

He said: “Why should we, in the disabled community, be reduced to shopping online when our friends, families and peers can all go to cafés and cinemas together now.”

The wheelchair accessible parking spot, located on Cecil Street in Limerick city, has been widely criticised by members of the public, for having four poles blocking access to the footpath.

Steven said that the poles around the parking space may have served a purpose at one point but are now outdated. “If the Council had sought consultation, they would know this,” he added.

Last December, Limerick City and County Council launched the SpaceFinder app, a technological tool providing real time vacancy status of the city’s 140 accessible parking bays for disabled drivers.

WATCH: New app to help drivers find disabled parking bays launched in Limerick

Despite working closely with the Council on this innovation, Steven stressed that increased consultation is required in order to achieve “equality."

“It is a disgrace and shameful that we can't even get consultation or the option of it,” he stated.

He referenced an instance several years ago, where the Council were seeking public input around the issue, through their website.

After registering and detailing some of the issues he found throughout the city in relation to accessible parking bays, he received an automated response to say his queries "had been logged."

He points to a lack of human interaction on the issue. “I'm nothing special but I do have lived experience," he said adding that 15% of Limerick citizens have a disability in some way, shape or form.

“The council has/have disability officers in unpaid positions on top of their own paid roles, who should be actively seeking consultation from the people affected,” he added.

Cllr Sasa Novak, brought the issue up at a local area briefing and received the following commitment from the Council:

"I will be arranging to remove 2 no. poles and relocating the signage left and right to accommodate the Disabled Driver's needs at this location.

"I have just given our Traffic Crew an instruction to move the signage to enable the appointed Contractor to take out the poles."

The statement also confirmed that this would be completed in the next couple of days, if not early next week.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media