Deaths in Limerick - Wednesday, November 2, 2022

The death has occurred of Helen Moloney (née Donovan)

Of Tory View, Skagh, Croom

On November 1, 2022

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of all the staff at Milford Care Centre.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her devoted husband David, cherished daughter Susan, adored son-in-law James, brother Sean, sister Mary, brothers-in-law Tice and Jim, sisters-in-law Ena and Tina, nephews, nieces, grandniece, godchildren, cousins, relatives and a large circle of wonderful and supportive friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing on Thursday evening in Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom from 6pm with evening prayer at 7.30pm.

Removal to arrive Friday morning at St Mary’s Church in Croom for 12noon funeral Mass with burial immediately afterwards in Relig Mhuire in Croom.

Helen's funeral Mass will be live-streamed and can be viewed at http://croomparish.ie/webcam/

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre

*******

The death has occurred of Mary (Dolly) O'Malley

Of Shandon Crescent, Phibsborough, Dublin and Doon

On November 1, 2022, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Sycamore Ward, Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. She will be sadly missed by her brother Bernard (Tralee), sisters-in-law Joan and Joan, nieces Mairead, Hilda, Oonagh and Mary-Pat, nephews-in-law, grand-nieces, grand-nephew, neighbours and many friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Lanigan's Funeral Home, Faussagh Ave, Cabra on Thursday, November 3, from 3pm to 5pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Peter’s Church, Phibsborough arriving for 10.30am Mass followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Christ the King Day Centre, Cabra.

The service can be viewed by clicking on the following link: stpetersphibsboro.ie/live-stream-from-st-peters-church/

*******

The death has occurred of Mark O'Riordan

Of Glasgow Park, Limerick City



Passed away at University Hospital Limerick on October 31, 2022.

Predeceased by his nephew Eric.

Sadly missed by his mother Monica, father Pa, sister Niamh, brother Pa, his children Rebecca, Nathan, Markie, Lucie, Robbie and Cara, their mother Louise, nephew Jack, nieces April and Freya, brother-in-law Keith sister-in-law Kiara, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing this Friday evening, November 4 at Cross's Funeral Home, Lower Gerald Griffin St, Limerick from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Arriving this Saturday morning, November 5 to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro Requiem Mass at 10am followed by cremation service at Shannon Crematorium at 12 noon.

*******

The death has occurred of Anna Collins

Of Ballygoughlan, Glin

Peacefully, on October 31, 2022, at University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by her parents William and Nora, brother Sean and grandnephew Stephen. Anna will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sisters Mai (Carr), Sr. Sheila, Josephine (Walsh) and Frances (Walsh), brother-in-law Maurice, sister-in-law Marie, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Tarbert, on Thursday morning at 10.45am, with the requiem Mass for Anna being celebrated at 11am, live-streamed on www.stmarystarbert.com, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining New Cemetery.

*******

May they all rest in peace.