Deaths in Limerick - Monday, October 11, 2021

The death has occurred of Denis Tydings, Sarsfield Gardens, Rosbrien and formerly of Meagher Avenue, Prospect.

Denis died 8th October 2021, in the Mercy Hospital Cork.

Denis is deeply regretted by his devoted lifelong partner Eileen, sons David, Darren and Darren's partner Martina, daughters Rebecca and Lisa, sister Ann, sons in law, loving grandchildren, sister in law Margaret, all other relatives, many friends and kind neighbours.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, for family and close friends, on Wednesday (October 13th) from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving on Thursday (October 14th) for 11.30am Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, in St. Joseph's Church, O'Connell Avenue. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

The Funeral cortege will pass the family home in Meagher Avenue, after Mass.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Michael McCormack, Griffith Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston and late of Telecom Eireann

Michael, died suddenly, at the Beacon Hospital.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Linda, sons Gary and Michael, daughters Deirdre, Michelle and Stacey, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends in particular those in St. Mary's Pidgeon Club and neighbours.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence (Eir Code V94FW9P) for family and close friends, on Wednesday (October 13th) from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving on Thursday (October 14th) for 11.30am Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road.

Mass will be streamed live here

Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Maisie Hayes (née Baggott), Redhouse Hill, Patrickswell.

Peacefully, on October 10th 2021.

Sadly missed by her loving husband John, children Alan, Liz, David and Simon, daughters-in-law Michelle, Roisin and Yan Yan, son-in-law Alan, brothers Donie, Jim and Ger, brothers-in-law Des, Brendan and Leo, her loving nine grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at her daughter's residence in Rossville, Patrickswell (V94C95P)

From 5pm this Tuesday, October 12th. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in The Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Patrickswell at 12 noon followed by interment in Mungret Old Churchyard.

Please observe government guidelines regarding COVID-19.

Condolences can be sent to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, or by clicking the link on rip.ie

Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Patsy Griffin, Desmond Drive, Adare.

October 11th 2021. Funeral arrangements later.

Condolences can be sent to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, or by clicking the link on rip.ie

Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Patricia (Patsy) Dillon (née Broderick), Redgate Road, Caherdavin and late of Keane Street.

Patricia died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Leo and dearest children Ken and Karen, grandchildren Sarah, Ella and Robyn, daughter-in-law Amanda, brother Rodger and sisters Mary and Kitty, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass will take place at Christ the King Church, Caherdavin, Limerick on Wednesday, 13th October, 20201 at 11:30am.

Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

The capacity of the church is limited to 50%, but the Funeral Mass can be viewed live here

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of (Robert) Alan Condell, North Circular Road.

Darling husband of Avril, dear father of Lee, Jeff, Laurene & Wendy and beloved grandad of Dom, Niamh, Dylan, Amy, Will, Aidan & Royhat.

Sadly missed by his family, partners, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service will take place in St. Mary’s Cathedral, Limerick on Tuesday 12th October at 1pm.

Alan's body will be donated to science.

In Peace

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the capacity of the Cathedral is limited to 50% but Service will be live streamed here

No flowers please, donations if desired to St. Mary’s Cathedral.

Click here to donate online

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Sr Rita Chambers, Sister of Mercy Doon and Thurles, late of Cooraclare Co. Clare.

October 10th 2021, peacefully, in the loving and exceptional care of her family, the staff and residents of Catherine McCauley House Limerick.

Predeceased by her siblings Seanin, Joe, Sr Anthony, Margaret, Liz and Jim. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Anne Meere Lissycasey, sister in law Anne Chambers New York, nephews, nieces, grand and great-grand nephews and nieces of the Chambers, Graham, McGuinness and Meere families, relatives, sisters of mercy, south central province and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at Griffins funeral home, John’s Gate, Limerick on Tuesday from 2-3.30pm followed by removal to St Senans funeral home Cooraclare for reposing from 7-8.30pm.

Mass of the resurrection on Wednesday at 1pm in St Senans church Cooraclare. Burial immediately afterwards in Dromelihy Cemetery.

COVID restrictions still apply. Please adhere to social distancing, wear face masks and no shaking hands. Under government restrictions churches are operating at 50% capacity. Mass can be viewed on Cooraclare/Cree Parish Facebook Page

Sr Rita’s community and family appreciate and thank you for your support at this sad time.