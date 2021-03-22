Deaths in Limerick - March 22, 2021

The death has occurred of John Smyth, Ballykeefe, Dooradoyle.

John, died (peacefully) on March 18th 2021.

Beloved husband of Teresa. Sadly missed by his extended family, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest in Peace

A private Funeral has taken place.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Roche (née Roche), Dromelia, Murroe and formerly of Kilteely.

Peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tadhg, brother Pat, brothers in law, sisters in law, niece, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Departing from her residence travelling via Powers Abington, 5 Cross Roads and Glenstal Cross on Thursday, 25th March, to arrive at the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. Burial afterwards in St. Nicholas' Cemetery, Adare. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Michael Purcell, Colbert Park, Janesboro and late Engineers Sarsfield Barrack's Limerick.

Michael, died (peacefully) at his residence. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mairead, stepdaughters Michelle and Jennifer, grandchildren Rebecca, Nicole, John and Allanna, great-grandson Ruben, sister Ann Kiely, brothers-in-law Kevin and Brian, nieces, nephew, other relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Michael's Funeral Cortège will depart his residence on Wednesday (March 24th) at 10.30am and will travel through McDermott Avenue, Janesboro, en route to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro, for 11am Requiem Mass. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Rona Kiely, Granagh.

Peacefully at her residence on March 21st 2021. Sadly missed by her loving husband John, children Steven, Amy, Sharon, Daniel, Sarah and Jack, grandchildren Clodagh, Ella and Aaron, mother Kate, brother Jason, uncles, aunts, sons-in-law Danny, Liam and Cole, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Funeral service will take place for family only on Wednesday, March 24th 2021, at Shannon crematorium at 12 pm.

Sympathies may be expressed by using the condolence link on rip.ie or by post to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, Co. Limerick.

Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Guiney, South Circular Road, Dublin, and formerly of Templeglantine.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at home and in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Team, Our Lady’s Hospice Harold’s Cross; beloved husband of Mary and loving dad of Margaret, Mary, Helen, Hillary, Martina and Paula. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, brothers Dan and John, sons-in-law Ben, Liam, David and Eamonn, Paula’s partner Philip, his 16 grandchildren Max, Harry, Ava, Noah, Ralph, Megan, Freya, Sam, Ben, Kate, Tara, Will, Laura, Emmett, Sara and Aaron, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Willie rest in peace.

In line with Government/HSE advice and to ensure the safety of all Willie’s family and friends, a small private funeral will take place. Willie’s family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew him would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in his memory. Messages of support can be left in the online condolence book on rip.ie

To view Willie’s Funeral Mass via Absent Friends Livestream on Wednesday, 24th March, at 12 noon please see following link:

https://livestream.absentfriends.ie/WilliamGuiney1

and also the link for burial at 1.30pm approximately please see

https://livestream.absentfriends.ie/WilliamGuiney2

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Patricia (Patsy) Brosnahan (née Conway), Drombanna.

Patsy, died (peacefully) in the wonderful Care of Milford Care Centre.

Beloved wife of the late Billy. Very deeply regretted by her sons Andrew, Declan and Paul, daughter-in-law Sharon, Andrew's partner Marie, Paul's partner Anna, grandsons Shane, Mark and Liam, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Patsy's Funeral Cortège will pass her residence at 11.45am en route for a private Requiem Mass, for family only, on Wednesday (March 24th) at 12.00pm in St. Patrick's Church, Donoughmore.

Mass will be streamed live to view click (Here)

Funeral afterwards to Donoughmore Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Ballyneety, Co. Limerick.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

(To donate click here)