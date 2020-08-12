Deaths in Limerick - August 12, 2020

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Flavin, Alston House, Croom.

Peacefully, at his home, in the presence of his family. His death is deeply regretted by his wife Marian, sister Irene, sons Shane, Ron, Hugh and Des, daughter Violetta, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at home, in Alston House, Thursday (August 13th) from 2pm. Removal on Friday (August 14th) to Manister Parish Church to arrive for 12pm Mass with Funeral afterwards to Crecora Cemetery. In compliance with current guidelines, Billy's funeral will be confined to family and close friends only.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors.