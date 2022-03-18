WATCH: Niall Moran lauds 'dream stuff' as Ardscoil Ris return All-Ireland title to Limerick

ARDSCOIL RIS manager Niall Moran has praised the "resolve" of his players as they ended the All-Ireland famine for the Limerick city school.
The North Circular Road secondary school won their first Harty Cup Munster title in 2010 but had since suffered three All-Ireland final defeats - all to St Kierans.
The current group of senior hurlers were beaten in finals at U14, U16 and the Harty Cup but saved the best till last to lift the Croke Cup title for the first time on St Patricks Day.
It's the first time the All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Senior A Hurling Championship resides in Limerick since CBS Sexton Street were winners in 1966.
After the exciting 1-17 to 0-15 final win, manager Niall Moran spoke with media under the Hogan Stand.
