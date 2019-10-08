Limerick Senior Hurling Championship - Team of the Year

LIMERICK LeaderSport has selected it's Limerick Senior Club Hurling Championship Team of the Year.

A Team of the Week was selected for each of the five rounds of group games in the Limerick club SHC and now the final selection of the year is revealed.

Selections are based solely on displays in the 2019 senior club championship.

No surprise Limerick SHC winners Patrickswell lead the way with six players selected.

There are six different clubs with players selected, and beaten finalists Na Piarsaigh have three players. Kilmallock and Doon have two representatives, while Ahane and Garryspillane have one each.

TEAM

1. Brian Murray (Patrickswell)

2. Evan Enright (Ahane)

3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

4. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)

5. Josh Considine (Patrickswell)

6. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)

7. Richie English (Doon)

8. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)

10. Jake Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

11. Kevin O’Brien (Patrickswell)

12. Jack Kelleher (Patrickswell)

13. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

14. Dean Coleman (Doon)

15. Dylan O’Shea (Garryspillane)