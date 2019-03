Managements revealed for six Limerick Underage Hurling Academy teams

LIMERICK have six teams working out of their Underage Hurling Academy for 2019.

Revealed are the varying management teams catering for the inter-county teams from U-14 to U-17.

The backroom teams include a number of former inter-county senior hurlers and respected coaches.

All is co-ordinated by the Limerick Hurling Academy Committee, which is headed up by 2017 All-Ireland U-21 winning manager Pat Donnelly.

Also included in the nine man steering committee is Joe McKenna, Limerick GAA secretary Mike O'Riordan, sponsor Gerry McManus and two strength and conditioning coaches; Mikey Kiely and Darragh Droog.

MANAGEMENT LINE-UP

U-17: Manager: Diarmuid Mullins (Mungret); coaches: Richie Flannery (Nenagh, Co Tipperary), Tommy Quaid (Effin), John Meskell (Ahane), Liaison Officer: Neil Clifford (Monaleen); Kitman: Declan Gillane (Patrickswell); Stats: Pat Keane (Newcastle West).



U-16: Manager: Pat Conlon (Na Piarsaigh); coaches: Shane O’Neill (South Liberties), Shane Mullane (Monaleen), Patrick Jones (Hospital-Herbertstown), Ger Barry (Killeedy); Kitman: Colin Heffernan (Na Piarsaigh).



U-15 A: Manager: Donal O’Grady (Granagh-Ballingarry), coaches: Ger Downes (Knockaderry), Liam Reale (Hospital-Herbertstown).



U-15 B: Manager: Liam Hammersley (Cappamore); coaches: Thomas Franklin (Pallasgreen), Mark Keane (South Liberties), Ger Hickey (Crecora-Manister), Liaison Officer: Pat Butler (Old Christians); Kitman: Brendan Flood (South Liberties).



U-14 A: Manager: Kevin O’Hagan (Mungret); coaches: Damian Gillane (Patrickswell) and Ruairi Walsh (Mungret).



U-14 B: Coaches: Aaron Murphy (Hospital-Herbertstown), Dave Clohessy (Fedamore); Liaison Officer: Mike O’Connor; Kitman: Pat Gavin (Ballybrown).



Limerick Hurling Academy Committee: Pat Donnelly, Denis Murrihy, Mikey Kiely, Darragh Droog, Liam Hayes, Joe McKenna, Mike O’Riordan, Gerry McManus, Mike Cotter.

Goalkeeper coach: Timmy Houlihan