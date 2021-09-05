Search

05/09/2021

Limerick Property Watch: Suburban bliss in Castletroy

Location, location, location: 78 Caisleán na hAbhainn is in walking distance to all amenities

Reporter:

CHESSER Auctioneers are delighted to welcome you to No.78, a bright and spacious semi- detached residence which is ideally positioned in a cul de sac and enjoys a south westerly rear aspect.

This well-proportioned residence is presented in superb decorative order and comprises an entrance hall, large living room with fireplace, kitchen/dining room and utility room on the ground floor.

Moving upstairs, there are four bedrooms. The master bedroom is en-suite and there is also a main bathroom.

A stairs leads from the first floor to a large attic bed room which is exceptionally bright with 2 Velux windows and eaves storage spaces. There is also an en-suite in this room. 1560 sq ft.

Outside, to the front is a garden and driveway. To the rear is a large enclosed garden which enjoys a south westerly aspect and includes a lawn and side entrance. This site is above average as it’s on a corner site.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 78 Caisleán na hAbhainn, Castletroy
Description: Four bedroom, three bath semi-detached home
Price: €295,000
Seller: Chesser Auctioneers
Contact: Paul O'Brien on 061 419799

