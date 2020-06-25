Deaths in Limerick - June 25, 2020

The death has occurred of Michael Relihan of Black Abbey Road, Adare. Formerly of Abbeyfeale and late of Limerick County Council.

Beloved husband of the late Chrissie. Regretted by his sister-in-law Dolly (O’Neill), brother-in-law and his family, Betty and Michael Hennessy, wonderful neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

In line with government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Peter Payne of Portland Close, Ballinacurra Gardens, Limerick. Formerly of O’ Dwyer Villas, Thomondgate and late of Late Aer Rianta, Shannon.

Beloved husband of Rita and dearly loved father of Peter, Yvonne, Robert, Derek, Michael, Sharon Glenda and Darragh.

Sadly missed by his sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Mary, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

A private funeral will take place.

The death has occurred of Eilish McGaley (née Hartnett) of Mill View , Church Road, Castleisland, Kerry. Formerly of Cratloe, Athea.

Beloved wife of the late Bill. Sadly missed by her loving family Bride, Jackie, Billy, Consuelo, Donal, Pauline and Martin, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister Breda (Cork), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

A private family funeral will take place on Saturday (June 27) at 11am in Cordal Church with burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery, Castleisland.

Following Mass, the cortege we will travel down Church Street, Castleisland at 12 noon approx for those who wish to pay their respects.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home Newport) of Esther Philomena Galligan (née Galligan) of Cappanahanna, Murroe.

Sadly missed by her husband Con, sons Philip, Raymond and Christopher, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother Thomas, sister Lizzie, sister-in-law Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral will arrive at the Church of the Holy Rosary, Murroe on Monday (June 29), for 11.30am for a private Requiem Mass witih burial afterwards in Abington cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully Ennis General hospital) of Denis Cunningham of Duxtown, Rathkeale. Late of St. Mary's Park, Rathkeale.

Predeceased by his sisters Chris, Kathleen, Eileen and Margaret.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Bridgid, sons Timmy and Kieran, daughter Mary, grandchildren Khloe, Leah, Ryan, brothers Gerry, Timmy, Paddy, Mike, sisters Mary and Bridgid, Kierans partner Rita and son Liam, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Funeral will arrive at St. Mary's Church, Rathkeale for Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Saturday (June 27) with burial afterwards in Croagh new cemetery.

As per public health guidelines, the Funeral Mass and burial is strictly private.