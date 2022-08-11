Search

11 Aug 2022

MOTORING REVIEW: VW ID Buzz and Cargo version open for order in Limerick

The innovative ID Buzz is the first fully-electric vehicle from Volkswagen

Reporter:

Trish Whelan, Car+Travel magazine

11 Aug 2022 2:00 PM

VOLKSWAGEN'S new all-electric ID.Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo are now open for order with prices starting from €41,538 for the Cargo variant and €65,890 for the passenger variant.

The ID. Buzz is Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ first all-electric vehicle and features a 77kWh lithium-ion battery, supplying 150kW (204hp) to a rear-mounted electric motor that develops 310Nm of torque, with an all-electric range of up to 400-420kms.

Whether as an electric MPV for family, leisure or business, or as a commercial vehicle for companies, the zero emission all-rounder is available for order at Volkswagen Retailers across the country.

The ID. Buzz Cargo starts at an ex. VAT price of €41,538 with cruise control, dual sliding doors and parking sensors (front and rear) as standard. The mid-tier Cargo Executive adds 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, keyless Entry central locking and rear view camera, starting from €51,862. The flagship trim, Cargo Max features 20-inch alloys, ‘Travel and Park assist’ along with Discover Pro Navigation. Prices for ID Buzz are ex VAT and include the current government grant of €3,800.

The ID. Buzz has four trim levels, with prices from €65,890.

Local News

