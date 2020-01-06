Gardai appeal for dashcam footage after van driver dies in Kerry collision

GARDAI have launched an investigation following a fatal road traffic collision involving a truck and a van on the N21 Abbeyfeale to Castleisland road.

The collision occurred at approximately 9.10am this Monday.

The driver of the van, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene and was removed to Tralee University Hospital where a post mortem is expected to take place at a later date.

The driver of the truck, also a man in his 50s, was taken to Tralee University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed pending an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

The N21 is closed until further notice on the N21 between Castleisland and Abbeyfeale near the turn-off for Crinny west following a serious collision. Local diversions are in place. pic.twitter.com/yADPsaBF7e — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 6, 2020

“Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident, particularly any road users who may have camera footage who were travelling in the area at the time, to contact gardaí,” said a spokesperson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee garda station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.