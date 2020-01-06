Road closure following 'serious' collision

A SECTION of the N21 has been closed following a serious road traffic collision near the Limerick – Kerry border.

The road has been closed between Castleisland and Abbeyfeale near the turn-off for Crinny with local diversions in place.

It’s understood the collision, which occurred around 9am, involved an articulated truck and a car and that at least one person has sustained serious injuries.

Gardaí have advised motorists using the main road from Kerry to Limerick and Dublin to expect delays as the road is likely to be closed for some time.

The N21 is closed until further notice on the N21 between Castleisland and Abbeyfeale near the turn-off for Crinny west following a serious collision. Local diversions are in place. pic.twitter.com/yADPsaBF7e January 6, 2020

More to follow….