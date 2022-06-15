Search

15 Jun 2022

Limerick student is 'write' at home after winning gold award

Limerick student is 'write' at home after winning gold award

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

15 Jun 2022 5:30 PM

WHEN YOUNG Emma O'Flynn put pen to paper in a national writing competition, she probably did not expect it to bring a national award.

But that's exactly what's happened, as the student from Our Lady Queen of Peace National School at the Roxboro Road took gold in An Post's junior writing competition.

She was one of only four gold winners of the competition - beating more than 3,500 students nationwide - and thanks to her efforts, she received €100 for herself and her school.

Four silver winners received €50 for themselves and €100 for their schools.

WATCH: New Cathaoirleach of Newcastle West Municipal District takes the reigns

Emma was joined in the winners' enclosure by Aidan O'Connell, the overall national winner from Carrigtwohill in Co Cork, alongside Austeja Aleksejunaite of Dublin, Tiarna McNamara from Meath and John Rizza who hails from Westmeath.

Junior pupils were asked to write a letter with their wishes for a better world, with the focus of this year's contest on sustainability and what junior pupils would like to see in the future.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media