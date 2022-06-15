WATCH: New Cathaoirleach of Newcastle West Municipal District takes the reigns

THE NEW Cathaoirleach of the Municipal District of Newcastle West has begun his term today.

Cllr Francis Foley was elected to the position at the district's Annual General Meeting in Newcastle West this morning.

Cllr Foley has taken over the role from Cllr Liam Galvin who has held the position for the last year.

The Fianna Fail councillor previously held the position in 2020 which his colleagues say pay testament to his work in the community.

Outgoing chair Liam Galvin thanked the staff at the county council in Newcastle West and said the council are doing great work in the district.

Mr Foley was nominated for the position by Cllr Michael Collins, who was elected to the role of Leas Cathaoirleach, who attended the meeting virtually because of ill health.

Mr Foley has been a councillor since 2004 and said he was "overwhelmed" by the support from his colleagues for his second term as chair.

"It is a great honour for me to be elected today. One of my goals for the next 12 months is to get the Abbeyfeale Traffic Management Plan over the line.

"The Greenway has been a great success and there are further projects planned down the line as well.

"Another one of my aims is to open a fully operational Garda station in Newcastle West, it needs to be brought to the forefront".