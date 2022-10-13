Limerick Underage Hurling Academy recruiting new coaches for the 2023 season

LIMERICK GAA'S Underage Hurling Academy is looking for new members for their coaching group for the 2023 season.
And, for the first time they are seeking expressions of interest from any interested parties.
Under the guidance of Head Coach Paul Browne, the much vaunted academy is looking for personnel to fill positions including management, coaches, selectors, kit persons and administration and liaison officer roles.
The closing date for applications is Monday next October 17 at 5pm.
Interested parties have to fill out an application form - details here
This Summer, Limerick won a first All-Ireland Underage Hurling title in 10 years when victorious in the U15 Aarrabawn Tournament with 1-16 to 0-16 final win over Galway - Limerick had beaten Kilkenny in the semi final 1-14 to 0-9.
The previous All-Ireland underage success was the 2012 Tipperary Supporters Club sponsored All-Ireland U16 Tournament - Tom Morrissey, Barry Nash, Sean Finn, Robbie Hanley and Cian Lynch from that winning panel all won Liam MacCarthy Cup honours this Summer.
