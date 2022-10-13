Search

13 Oct 2022

Limerick Underage Hurling Academy recruiting new coaches for the 2023 season

Limerick Underage Hurling Academy recruiting new coaches for the 2023 season

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

13 Oct 2022 11:49 AM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK GAA'S Underage Hurling Academy is looking for new members for their coaching group for the 2023 season.

And, for the first time they are seeking expressions of interest from any interested parties.

Under the guidance of Head Coach Paul Browne, the much vaunted academy is looking for personnel to fill positions including management, coaches, selectors, kit persons and administration and liaison officer roles.

The closing date for applications is Monday next October 17 at 5pm.

Interested parties have to fill out an application form - details here

This Summer, Limerick won a first All-Ireland Underage Hurling title in 10 years when victorious in the U15 Aarrabawn Tournament with 1-16 to 0-16 final win over Galway - Limerick had beaten Kilkenny in the semi final 1-14 to 0-9.

The previous All-Ireland underage success was the 2012 Tipperary Supporters Club sponsored All-Ireland U16 Tournament - Tom Morrissey, Barry Nash, Sean Finn, Robbie Hanley and Cian Lynch from that winning panel all won Liam MacCarthy Cup honours this Summer.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media