Limerick singer adds new strings to his bow for Window Sessions gig

Emmet Scanlan will perform with Julianne Quirke at Cleary's Bar, Newcastle West this Friday night
NEWCASTLE West singer/songwriter Emmet Scanlan is set to play The Window Sessions, at Cleary’s Bar, in the town, this Friday, July 22.
No stranger to The Window Sessions, Emmet has enlisted the talents of an exceptional cello player from Cork, Julianne Quirke, for the gig.
The duo will perform tracks from Emmet’s new full band EP, due out in October 2022, with a full band tour to celebrate the release.
Speaking about the forthcoming record, Emmet said: “these are songs based on topics that are very close to me. They are songs about embracing the relationship with your hometown, or working through a very tough time with someone you hold dear, and about stepping aside so you don’t get in the way of yourself”.
Emmet says he is very happy to be playing live again, and to be making music with others.
“Julianne is an exceptional cellist and has a beautiful voice, that complements the new tracks very nicely. It is so nice to be playing together live for the first time in such an intimate venue as Cleary's”.
This gig is one of three Window Sessions for July, which is the only outlet in West Limerick for original music, and they have an exciting schedule ahead for the rest of the year.
Emmet performs with Julianne at 9.45pm on Friday, July 22. Entry is free.
