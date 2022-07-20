Special parkrun event planned for Limerick this weekend

A SPECIAL parkrun event is set to take place in Limerick this weekend to celebrate VHI’s More Than Running campaign.

The free family-friendly 5k event takes place at Mungret Park this Saturday, July 23 - beginning at 9.30am

Olympian and VHI ambassador David Gillek, who will lead the event, is calling on members of the public, of all ages, to attend on the day.

“parkrun is a brilliant way to get some exercise, socialise and generally get your weekend off to a great start. What I love most about parkrun is how easy it is to get involved, no matter your current ability level," he said.

The More Than Running campaign wants to encourage people to attend parkrun events throughout the country this summer by highlighting the associated health benefits that taking part in these runs can bring to its participants - see parkrun.ie for more details.

Niall Mullane, event director for Mungret parkrun, says he's looking forward to Saturday morning.

“All ages and abilities are welcome, from those who volunteer, to those who want to run, jog or walk it right up to the Olympians who participate and support their local parkrun. Here at Vhi we love that there is a place for everyone at parkrun," he commented.

In addition to the parkrun event, David Gillick will be on hand to lead the warm-up for participants and offer support and encouragement to newcomers and seasoned parkrunners alike.

There will be a Lucky Dip full of branded goodies, a competition where two parkrun pals can win two €50 One4All vouchers and other fun activities happening.

“The health benefits of adding parkrun to your weekly routine means that by throwing on your runners on a Saturday morning, and going to your local parkrun event to walk, jog, run or volunteer along the route, you’re setting yourself up not just for the weekend but for life. Hopefully I will see you there on Saturday,” said David.