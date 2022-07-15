Search

15 Jul 2022

Funeral details announced for former Cathaoirleach of Limerick County Council

Mayor leads tributes following death of former Cathaoirleach of Limerick County Council

The death has been announced of former councillor David Naughton

15 Jul 2022 3:40 PM

A SPECIAL meeting of Limerick City and County Council is to take place on Monday morning ahead of the funeral Mass of David Naughton - the former Cathaoirleach of Limerick County Council.

Mr Naughton, who served as Cathaoirleach in 2009, died at his home in Ballysteen, near Askeaton, earlier this week.

He served as a Fine Gael Councillor for more than 20 years having first been elected in 1991. He was re-elected in 1999, 2004 and 2009 but retired from politics ahead of the 2014 local elections and the merger of the two local authorities.

Predeceased by his wife Geraldine (nee McCarthy) and his sister Deirdre, Mr Naughton is survived by his children Trevor, Barry, Karen, Damien and Ann Marie.

He is also deeply regretted by his sisters Ann, Olive, Denise, Kay, Valerie, Caroline and his grandchildren Jack, Kate, Rachel, Emily along with other relatives and friends.

According to funeral arrangements, posted on RIP.ie, the former Cathaoirleach will be reposing at Magner's Funeral Home Rathkeale, on Saturday (July 16) between 5pm and 8pm.

Requiem Mass will take place at St Patrick's Church, Ballysteen at 12midday on Monday to be followed by private cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

A farmer from Ballysteen, Mr Naughton was the fourth generation of a proud political family to serve on the local authority.

In addition to his family and politics, he also had a great love of farming and was a former Chairman of GVM Marts.

He was particularly proud of West Limerick and served with distinction on the board of Foynes Harbour Trustees and later Shannon Foynes Port Company.

The Tricolor will fly at half-mast on all council buildings, on Monday, as a mark of respect.

