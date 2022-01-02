BREAKING: Daily Covid numbers released

THE HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 17,071 confirmed cases of Covid-19 this Sunday afternoon.
Given the current high incidence, the daily case number is based on positive SARS-CoV-2 results uploaded to the HSE Covid Care Tracker the preceding day. These data are "provisional".
As of 8am this Sunday, 717 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised of which 87 are in ICU.
On Saturday morning, there were 656 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the country; 85 in intensive care.
