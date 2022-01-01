Search

01 Jan 2022

Covid-19 Booster clinics for 16 to 29 year-olds to open in Limerick.

The Limerick vaccination centre at Scoil Carmel

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THE UL Hospitals Group has confirmed those aged between 16 and 29 will be able to receive a Covid-19 booster vaccine at walk-in clinics in Limerick from this Sunday.

The first of the clinics, which are part of an acceleration of the Covid-19 vaccination programme, will take place at Scoil Carmel in the city between 1.30pm and 7pm tomorrow.

Further walk-in vaccination clinics, for this age cohort, will take place on Monday (1.30pm - 7pm) and Tuesday (1.30pm - 7pm). There will also be clinics in Ennis and Nenagh.

Walk-in booster clinics also continue over the coming days for people aged in the 30+ group.

BREAKING: Record number of new cases of Covid-19 reported in Ireland

In Limerick, there is a free shuttle-bus service running between the Southcourt Hotel, Raheen and the vaccination centre every half-hour between 8am and 7.30pm.

Limited parking is available on-site, with additional parking at the nearby former Moloney’s Garage at Punch’s Cross, from which there is easy pedestrian access to Scoil Carmel.

Details of all walk-in clinics are available on the HSE website – which is updated regularly as new clinics are added.

People aged 16 years and older are being reminded they should not attend for a Booster dose until three months (90 days) have elapsed since they received their Dose 2 vaccine.

Anyone who has had a Covid-19 positive result in the last three months should not attend for a Booster dose, in line with the latest national guidance.

