Covid-19 Booster clinics for 16 to 29 year-olds to open in Limerick.

The Limerick vaccination centre at Scoil Carmel
THE UL Hospitals Group has confirmed those aged between 16 and 29 will be able to receive a Covid-19 booster vaccine at walk-in clinics in Limerick from this Sunday.
The first of the clinics, which are part of an acceleration of the Covid-19 vaccination programme, will take place at Scoil Carmel in the city between 1.30pm and 7pm tomorrow.
Further walk-in vaccination clinics, for this age cohort, will take place on Monday (1.30pm - 7pm) and Tuesday (1.30pm - 7pm). There will also be clinics in Ennis and Nenagh.
Walk-in booster clinics also continue over the coming days for people aged in the 30+ group.
In Limerick, there is a free shuttle-bus service running between the Southcourt Hotel, Raheen and the vaccination centre every half-hour between 8am and 7.30pm.
Limited parking is available on-site, with additional parking at the nearby former Moloney’s Garage at Punch’s Cross, from which there is easy pedestrian access to Scoil Carmel.
Details of all walk-in clinics are available on the HSE website – which is updated regularly as new clinics are added.
People aged 16 years and older are being reminded they should not attend for a Booster dose until three months (90 days) have elapsed since they received their Dose 2 vaccine.
Anyone who has had a Covid-19 positive result in the last three months should not attend for a Booster dose, in line with the latest national guidance.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.