Learner driver stopped by Limerick gardai had three different drugs in system
The detection was made on the northside of Limerick city
A LEARNER-driver who was stopped by gardai on the northside of Limerick city is facing prosecution after they tested positive for three different drugs.
According to a post of social media, members of the divisional Roads Policing Unit stopped the Ford Fiesta car after they observed it being driven in a reckless manner.
The driver, a learner permit holder, was not accompanied by a qualified driver and a roadside test confirmed the presence of cocaine, cannabis and opiates in his system.
“The driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and processed at Henry Street garda station. A file is now being prepared in relation to this incident with the offender due a Court appearance,” said a garda spokesperson.
“We are continuing our commitment to ensure safer roads and safer communities. If you suspect a drink or drug driver, play your part to protect each other - see it, say it, report it,” he added.
Limerick Roads Policing Unit intercepted a car being driven recklessly north of Limerick city. The driver was unaccompanied and held a Learner Permit. Driver also failed a roadside test for driving under the influence of drugs. Driver arrested at the scene and vehicle seized. pic.twitter.com/lRAWLki3Vy— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 28, 2020
______________________________
For more Limerick news click here