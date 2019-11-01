Deaths in Limerick - November 1, 2019

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Moran, Cooltomin, Askeaton, Limerick. Peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Michael and Vincent, daughters Suzanne (Bradley) and Mary, adored grandchildren, sisters Joan and Bredha, nephews, nieces, cousins, brothers-in-law, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at his home V94K82N Sunday evening Nov 3rd from 3-6p.m. Funeral arriving at St. Kyran's Church Coolcappa V42V568 for Requiem Mass at 11.00a.m on Monday 4th Nov. Burial afterwards in Kilbradren cemetary. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Home Care Team.

The death has occurred of Rose Fitzgerald née Kett of Elm Close, Rahina, Clarina, County Limerick, October 31st 2019 passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the great care of all the staff at St Vincent's Hospital, Dublin. Dearly beloved mother of the late Ross. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband Michael, daughter Lisa, sons Paul and Jason, daughter-in-law Laura, son-in-law Evan, grand-daughter Molly, aunts, uncles, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

Removal to arrive this Sunday evening at St Joseph's Church, Ballybrown for 4pm. Requiem Mass Monday at 11.30am with Cremation Service at 1pm in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to St Vincent's Foundation for the Liver Unit.

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) Fitzgerald, Ballinacarriga, Kildimo, Co. Limerick. Passed away peacefully, on the 1st of November, 2019, at Thorpe’s Nursing Home, Clarina. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Breda, nephews Pat and Tony, niece Marie, extended family and friends.

Reposing in St. Mary’s Church, Pallaskenry on Sunday (November 3rd) from 5 o’clock to 7 o’clock. Requiem Mass on Monday (November 4th) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Mellon Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Marie Doyle (née Hartnett) Stillorgan, Dublin / Abbeyfeale, Limerick (and also Newcastlewest, Co. Limerick) -(peacefully). Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael and her brother Dan. Deeply missed by her daughters Martina and Ann-Marie, her sons Michael, Shane, Harry, Maurice, their spouses Dermot, Sean, Anne, Caroline, Sile and Andy, her 17 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Thanks to all the carers and Healthcare professionals for the excellent support provided.

Reposing at her home on Sunday evening the 3rd of November from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 10 am in the Church of St. Laurence O’Toole Kilmacud, followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please

The death has occurred of John O'Connell (South Circular Road, Limerick and formerly of Mallow, Co. Cork), October 31st, 2019, in the tender care of the sisters and staff at St. Paul’s Nursing Home, Dooradoyle, Limerick; beloved husband of Eileen, loving father of Mary (Donnelly), Kevin and Clodagh (Laing). Sadly missed by his brother Fr. Jerry S.J. (Zambia), his sister Sr. Jennie I.B.V.M., his sons-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at St. Paul’s Nursing Home on Sunday evening from 6 pm to 8 pm. Removal on Monday (November 4) to St Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, Limerick, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.