Motorcyclists face prosecution for speeding on Limerick motorway

THREE learner-drivers who were caught speeding while riding motorbikes on a Limerick motorway are facing prosecution before the courts.

Members of the divisional Roads Policing Unit say they had “cause to catch up” with the motorcyclists after they encountered them on the M20 near Junction 2 (Dooradoyle).

According to a post on social media, all three were learner permit holders and all were detected travelling in excess of 160km/h – 40km/h above the limit.

Limerick Roads Policing Unit stopped 3 learner permit motorcyclists travelling at speeds in excess of 160km in a 120km zone. FCPNs and court summons issued. pic.twitter.com/wqlbqRTO7i — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 17, 2019

In addition to receiving court summonses, all three were also issued with Fixed Charge Penalty Notices.