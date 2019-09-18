Bikes and pedestrians to rule the roost in Limerick on Sunday

THE vote on O’Connell Street’s future may have been deferred for a couple of weeks, but people can get a small taste of what it would be like without vehicles this Sunday when the Council hosts a car-free day on the main thoroughfare.

The local authority is promising a “feast of family fun activities” this Sunday, when traffic will be blocked from 2-4pm between the William Street and Roches Street junctions on O’Connell Street as part of European Mobility Week 2019.

Residents and businesses are being encouraged to come out and support the initiative on the city’s main street which will be pedestrian/ cyclist only. Street entertainment and fun and games are promised.

At the same time, the Council, in partnership with Limerick Cycling Campaign is hosting an event called a ‘cyclovia’.

A cyclovia is a Spanish word meaning ‘cycleway’. During Cyclovia anyone can bike, walk, skate and participate in activities right in the middle of the street.

A circular Limerick city centre route will be open to all walkers, cyclists, scooters and rollerbladers, with restrictions placed on motor vehicles.

The route begins on O’Connell Street, down Bedford Row, along the quays to Shannon Bridge, over Condell Road before turning right onto Shelbourne Road.

It then proceeds along O’Callaghan and Clancy Strands before turning right over Thomond Bridge, down Nicholas Street, right onto Bridge Street, continuing over Mathew Bridge before turning right onto Francis Street, through Arthur’s Quay Park, under Sarsfield Bridge and returning to Bedford Row and O’Connell Street.

There will be traffic restrictions in place along the route.