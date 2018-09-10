New Limerick GAA collection to be released next month

A NEW collection of Limerick GAA merchandise marking the panel’s fine All-Ireland win will not be out until next month.

And buying officially is the only way to support the development of our Liam MacCarthy winning side.

In the aftermath of Limerick’s win at Croke Park over Galway, a number of web sites and shops began to sell unofficial green jerseys and associated goods showing Limerick’s name.

Kilmallock man Mike O’Riordan, the secretary of Limerick’s County Board​ said: “We will be preparing our merchandise ready for the Christmas market. We are in the process of finalising the Season of Sundays book for Limerick. You will have the official Limerick calendar, we have various other items coming through the recognised provider which will be Croke Park, and its commercial department.”

We are delighted to announce that we have linked up with @Sportsfile to publish the OFFICIAL Limerick only book - Treaty Triumph!168 pages will be a pictorial record of how Limerick won the Liam MacCarthy.Launch mid Octob.Proceeds from sales will go to players fund.#TreatyTriumph pic.twitter.com/qSufscApYD — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) September 5, 2018

Sportsfile’s Season of Sundays book will be an official Limerick GAA backed publication with some profits going to the team holiday fund. It will be 168 pages.

The official hurling calendar will also be a Sportsfile production, and cost €9.95. Neither are expected in the shops before mid-October.

“All garments in relations to t-shirts and jerseys will be provided through O'Neills. These are the only official ones,” he confirmed.

All the money made from sales of the shirts and other goods will go back into the player development fund which is used to help the current crop of hurlers, and the stars of the future.

The Liam MacCarthy Cup continued its tour of the county last week, taking in St Patrick’s GAA Club, Kildimo/Pallaskenry, Knockaderry, as well as Galbally National School, where manager John Kiely started his education.

It also took in Kilfinane, and went to the Abbey School in Tipperary Town, where Mr Kiely is working as the principal of the school.

The cup featured on the Late Late Show on Friday night and made a guest appearance at the University Concert Hall on Saturday night as the venue celebrated its 25th anniversary.