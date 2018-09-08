Limerick’s McCarthy brings Liam MacCarthy Cup back to his home town

BLACKROCK Bord na nOg boasted an action-packed line-up for their family fun day including hurling competitions, face painting and a barbeque, but nothing could eclipse the arrival of home-grown hero Richie McCarthy holding the MacCarthy Cup.

A guard of honour was formed by young hurlers and camogie players from the host club, Blackrock, as well as Cois Laoi Gaels, Knockainey, Glenroe and Granagh Ballingarry as All-Ireland medal winner Richie McCarthy brought the cup to the Michael Fox Memorial grounds.

Accompanying Richie was team selector Jimmy Quilty Snr, and Jimmy Quilty Jnr who was a member of the backroom staff, both from Ardpatrick, and Hugh Murphy, County Board PRO.

“It was a lovely day. Bord na nOg made a presentation to us too. There were an awful lot of youngsters which was great to see,” commented Hugh, a Kilfinane man.

Many photographs were taken with the MacCarthy Cup and autographs signed for the huge attendance.

“The cup wasn’t let off the table,” Hughe explained. “They came around the table for photographs. Everyone got a photograph taken.”

It was indeed a second day of All-Ireland celebrations in Kilfinane, as the players and management paid a visit to the town on Tuesday, August 21, two days after Declan Hannon lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup in Croke Park.

“These players are so grounded and come across so well. When they go up on the stage they can answer any question put to them so well,” added Hugh.

Other highlights of the day were the Perpetual Cup games from U 6 to U14 level.