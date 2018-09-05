WATCH: Liam MacCarthy Cup pays a visit to Galbally National school

All Ireland hurling winning manager John Kiely went back to school this Tuesday when he brought the Liam MacCarthy Cup to Galbally National School.

“It is great today to see everybody and meet everybody and it is back where it should be with the lads in school. That is where it all starts . I started playing here when I was eight or nine. I remember going with the late Mike Henebry, Lord have mercy on him, back to Kilfinane to play Kilfinane. I was in goals I left in nine goals. My poor sister came down from Scoil Pol to look at me playing. She brought her friends with her, I am sure she regretted leaving the school to come down to look at me inside in goals and balls flying past me. Things can turn around and it is all about playing at that age and getting out and enjoying yourself," said Kiely - addressing students at his old primary school in Galbally.

The Limerick manager was joined by players; Richie English, Pat Ryan and Barry Murphy.

Galbally National School principal Martin Kearney said August 19 - the day John lead the Limerick hurlers into battle against the Tribesmen and won - was a day that will live long in the memory bank of the people of Limerick, alongside the biggest days in history.

“The excitement in Galbally for the last six weeks has been amazing. But that day in August, it is like you remember where you were when JFK died. We will never forget where we were on that day in August and the whole load of emotions,” he said.

Among the bright-eyed and bushy tailed students were John Kiely's daughters Ruth and Aoife, who along with their class-mates performed musical tributes to the All Ireland win.