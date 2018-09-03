WATCH: Limerick hurlers bring Liam MacCarthy cup home in Del Boy’s three-wheel van

AS homecomings for the Limerick hurlers and the Liam MacCarthy cup continue around the county, the celebrations show no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

This Sunday morning, it was the turn of Kildimo Pallaskenry GAA Club to welcome home two Limerick players, Kyle Hayes and Barry O’Connell.

Kyle was named man of the match in the All-Ireland final.

As has become tradition in most clubs, the hurlers and the cup arrived in a special vehicle.

It’s not known whether there was anyone in the parish with a convertible car available to do the honours. But nevertheless, the lads made an entrance in an even more eye-catching motor.

All-Ireland winners Kyle Hayes and Barry O'Connell arrive at home @KenrydimoGAA in Trotter's three-wheel van with Liam MacCarthy out the window pic.twitter.com/6erdNQ7y72 — Maria Flannery (@mariaflan) September 2, 2018

The yellow three-wheel van, with the slogan ‘Trotters Independent Trading Co.’ on its side, would be familiar to fans of Only Fools and Horses. This one had Liam MacCarthy propped out the window by Limerick centre-forward Hayes.

A garda patrol vehicle escorted the novelty car on to the GAA grounds to the crowd of locals. The homecoming coincided with the club's annual family fun day.

The Reliant Regal, a replica of the one used on the show, is owned by Ciaran Ryan of Rhino Auto Sales.

