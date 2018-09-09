WATCH: Limerick hurlers make surprise debut on UCH stage for gala anniversary show

LIMERICK'S University Concert Hall marked its Silver Jubilee by welcoming some very famous silverware on stage in spectacular fashion on Saturday night.

Two of Limerick's All-Ireland winning hurling stars helped deliver a memorable finale as the UCH celebrated its 25th anniversary with a gala concert.

Gearóid Hegarty and Dan Morrissey gave the packed UCH crowd a surprise encore as they joined the RTÉ Concert Orchestra and singers Richie Hayes, Amanda Minihan and Mairead Buicke for a special rendition of Limerick You’re A Lady.

The players received a standing ovation as they strode onto the stage with the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

“It was a special moment. We’d just had an incredible celebration of what UCH means to Limerick and then the players stroll out on the stage with the Liam MacCarthy Cup,” said attendee, and life-long Limerick hurling fan, Donal Ryan.

“It took everybody by surprise and was a perfect ending to a special night. I don’t think I’d ever heard Limerick You’re a Lady performed so well but then the lads stroll on stage and people just sprang to their feet. You could see what it means to people here.”

The gala concert celebrated 25 years of the UCH, the first purpose-built concert hall in the country, with performances from Chieftain Paddy Moloney, and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra and Limerick Choral Union.

Since it was opened by Paddy Moloney with The Chieftains and a host of other leading artists 25 years ago, more than 3,500 events have taken place at UCH, attracting over 2 million people.