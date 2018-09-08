WATCH: 98-year old Limerick fan lifts Liam MacCarthy Cup on RTÉ

A 98-YEAR old Limerick fan stole the show on RTÉ’s Late Late Show when he was given the chance to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Athea man John Hunt travelled almost 6,000 km from Chicago to watch his beloved Limerick take on Galway in the All Ireland Senior Hurling Final.

Mr Hunt, a founding member of the Limerick Hurling Club Chicago and honorary president of Chicago GAA, appeared on Friday’s Late Late Show, which featured interviews with John Kiely, Declan Hannon and Joe O’Connor.

"It feels grand!" - we think 98-year-old Limerick fan John Hunt lifting the Liam MacCarthy Cup might have stolen the show

Mr Hunt saw Limerick play in 1936, he told host Ryan Tubridy.

“I saw Mick Mackey down going that field, sliotar in one hand, hurl in the other and the ref never saw him, from one end to the other,” Mr Hunt said.

“If St Peter gets me at the gate, I couldn’t be happier.”

An elated Mr Hunt was then asked if he’d like to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup, drawing cheers from the studio audience.

“It feels grand, after 45 years,” he laughed.

Captain Declan Hannon then presented Mr Hunt with the match ball from the All Ireland Final on behalf of the Limerick Senior Hurling team.

"We want you to have it," Mr Hannon said.