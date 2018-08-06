Call for additional ‘compact’ motorbike spaces in Limerick

A Sinn Fein councillor has said he will be calling on the Council to introduce parking spaces for motorbikes in Limerick city centre, in order to make use of spaces efficiently.

Cllr Séighin Ó Ceallaigh pointed out that three or four motorbikes could be fitted into the same space as one large car, but are currently taking up one parking space each.

“I believe that more compact spaces should be introduced by the Council on a trial basis in order to make the most of the parking spaces we have in our city centre.

“We should also be encouraging people to use their motorbikes when coming into the city centre, by offering them designated spaces to leave their bikes. Motorbikes, especially scooters and mopeds can be far less damaging to the environment than cars, vans or trucks,” he added.