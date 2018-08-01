WATCH: Gardai in safety appeal to Limerick motorcyclists ahead of bank holiday weekend

A MAJOR road safety campaign targeting the behaviour of motorcyclists in Limerick and across the country has been launched ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) are urging motorcyclists to ‘Bike Safe’ during what is a highrisk time for riders.

They are also appealing to drivers to watch out for motorcyclists by looking once and looking again to make sure there are no motorcyclists in their blind spots.

Today we launched our August Bank Holiday Appeal. Here Stephen Murphy, Approved Driving Instructor examiner and motorcyclist gives a few practical tips to motorcyclists and motorists on how to stay safe this weekend. pic.twitter.com/nGWpmjqox7 July 31, 2018

In 2017, 70% (14) of the 20 motorcyclists killed died in the second half of the year. Five motorbike riders alone were killed during the last week week of July 2017.

To date in 2018 seven motorcyclists have been killed in crashes across the country.

While most motorcycle riders are aware of their vulnerability when biking and the majority are safety conscious, there is a worrying minority that takes unnecessary risks.

Assistant Commissioner David Sheahan,is appealing to motorcyclists not to take unnecessary risks: "Motorcyclists are among our most vulnerable of road users because they have very little protection in the event of a collision. Bikers can, however, help reduce their vulnerability by taking some very simple steps such as wearing the appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and riding with your bike’s dipped headlight on. Always wearing high visibility clothing to make yourself more visible to other road-users is also advisable,” he said.

In the run up to the August Bank Holiday Weekend, An Garda Síochána & @RSAIreland are urging motorcyclists to ‘Bike Safe’ during this high risk time for riders. More information is available from the following link: https://t.co/i0Q9hNlY6T pic.twitter.com/F6KThfnBHz — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 31, 2018

Moyagh Murdock, CEO of the RSA is appealing to motorcyclist users to stay safe when travelling: “The majority of bikers on Irish roads behave responsibly, and I would like to commend them on that. However, there is a group who are riding motorbikes with complete disregard for their personal safety and the safety of others, and this is shown clearly following our examination of forensic investigation files of fatal collisions. Bikers who put on their helmet and think they are on a race traveling. I would urge these motorcyclists to ease off the throttle, and never ever ride a motorbike after drinking alcohol,” she said.

All road users are also being urged to take extra care over the August bank holiday weekend, a traditionally busy time on Irish roads. Drivers are reminded that the RSA and Applegreen have teamed up again to help drivers tackle tiredness behind the wheel by providing free cups of coffee to drivers between 2pm and 8pm on Friday, August 3 and Monday, August 6.

Simply say ‘RSA’ to the till operator to avail of a free coffee.