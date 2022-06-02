Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, June 2, 2022

The death has occurred of Gerard Curtin

Of Knockane, Brosna, Co Kerry and Abbeyfeale

Formerly of Wyeth’s and Kerry County Council, who passed away at University Hospital Cork on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, following an accident. Gerard, son of the late Denny and Sheila, is very sadly missed by his loving wife Mairéad, sons Gearóid and Darragh, daughter Suzanne, brothers J.B. and Denis, sisters Aileen (Dillon) and Martina (McDermott), uncle Patie, mother-in-law Susie (O’Riordan), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, work colleagues, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Gerard is predeceased by his father-in-law Jerry O’Riordan.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Sunday from 5pm until 8pm. Funeral cortege will depart Gerard’s home on Monday at 11.30am on route to St. Carthage’s Church, Brosna to arrive for Requiem Mass at 12noon.

Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on St. Carthage’s Church, Brosna Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/Saint-Carthages-Church-Brosna-104330514639864. Interment afterwards in The New Cemetery, Brosna. Family flowers only please. Donations to Brú Columbanus or the Irish Community Air Ambulance Service in memory of Gerard. Donations box will also be in place at the funeral.

*******

The death has occurred of Fr. Gerard (Gerry) Frawley

Late of Wyandotte, Michigan, Knockaderry, Limerick and Thurles, Tipperary



Fr. Gerry passed away unexpectedly on May 23 in Wyandotte. Son of the late Thomas and Kathleen, brother of Mary and Rena and the late Tom R.I.P. Deeply regretted by his sisters, sister-in-law, nieces and partners, grand nieces, grand nephews, his Pallottine community, former parishioners, neighbours, relations and friends.

May F. Gerry Rest in Peace

There will be a Funeral Mass in St. Vincent Pallotti Parish, Wyandotte at 1pm local time on Friday, June 3. This Mass will be streamed live at 6pm Irish time. The Link is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BOTaWspZYDw

Fr Gerry will repose in the Pallottine College, Thurles on Monday, June 6 from 3pm to 7pm. He will then be received into the Pallottine Chapel in the college at 7pm. There will be a concelebrated Mass in the Pallottine College, Thurles on Tuesday, June 7th at 12 noon followed by interment in the Community Cemetery, St. Mary's, Cabra, Thurles.

Family flowers only please.

*******

The death has occurred of Norah O'Connor (née Collins)

Of Racecourse Road, Crecora

On June 1, 2022. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Milford Care Centre.

Late of Bank of Ireland, William Street and Roxboro.

Predeceased by her baby sister Geraldine.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her devoted husband Mike, children Amy, Shane, Eoghan, Rory and Grace.

Beloved daughter of Noel and Anne-Marie Collins, mother-in-law Kathleen O'Connor.

Sadly missed by her siblings Annette, Noelle, James, Donie, Michael and Gillian.

Much adored by her aunts and uncles, sisters-in-law, brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing on Friday evening in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Crecora, from 6pm with evening prayers at 8pm.

Requiem mass on Saturday at 11am, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre.

House private please.

*******

The death has occurred of John (Sean) O'Donoghue

Late of O’Malley Park, Limerick City

John died peacefully, in University Hospital Limerick, after the tender care of the staff of Athlunkard Nursing Home.

Sadly mourned by his loving wife Patsy, children David, John, Deirdre and Aisling, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing in Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday, June 3, from 5:30pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at Holy Family Church, Southill on Saturday, June 4, for Requiem Mass at 12noon.

Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Reidy

Of Rockhill, Bruree and Castleisland, Kerry

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Formerly of Glenlahran, Corduff, Castleisland. Beloved husband of the late Ellen and dear father of Michael, Jerry, Noreen, PJ and the late Kevin. Deeply regretted by his loving sons, daughter, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Hawe's Funeral Home, Charleville, P56 YY15 on Friday evening from 6:30pm to 7:30pm. Reception into St Munchin's Church, Rockhill on Saturday for requiem Mass at 3pm. Funeral afterwards to Granagh cemetery.

*******

May they all rest in peace. To leave a message of condolence, please click here