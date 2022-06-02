Search

02 Jun 2022

Car parking space in Limerick for sale for €15,000

The space on the fifth floor in Cornmarket Square Car Park, Denmark Street, Limerick.

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

02 Jun 2022 6:02 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

YOU WILL never have a bee in your bonnet again over getting a parking ticket if you buy your very own car space in Limerick city centre.

The fifth floor car parking space in Cornmarket Square Car Park, Denmark Street is available for €15,000. Car parking spaces for sale in Dublin and Cork cities would be reasonably common but it wasn't known that it was also in Limerick. 

"I wouldn't say it is unusual," said Gordon Kearney, managing director of Rooney Auctioneers who have brought it to the market. 

"It is unusual in that it is in a multi-storey car-park but people do own individual spaces in multi-storey car parks. Some of them are superfluous so they say why not sell it instead of leaving it there empty," he added.

Mr Kearney said parking is a premium in the city centre and there is always demand for car parking.

"It is ideal for work, for shopping, for socialising. There is interest but it is not sold yet," said Mr Kearney.

In Pictures: Limerick vintners raise the bar at gala ball

The new owner has 24/7 access via a swipe card and their vehicle will be safe as there is security surveillance in operation. There are rates of around €120 per annum and a service charge of €50 per annum.

