Deaths in Limerick - Saturday, March 16, 2022

The death has occurred of Peggy Harrington (née Lacey)

Of Newtown, Pallasgreen

Formerly of Kilbeg, Cappawhite. On March 25, 2022, peacefully at her residence, wife of the late Richard and sister of the late Nonie, Mick, Mary, Christy, Mylie, Pauline, Kitty and Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving sons Myles and Patrick, sister Nancy Shinnors, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Doon, Sunday evening from 5.30pm until 7pm. Arriving in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Oola, Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am and burial afterwards in the old cemetery, Oola. No flowers by request, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

*******

The death has occurred of Orla (Osey) Hayes

Of Baggotstown, Bruff, V35 V024

Máire, Ger and Dee are heartbroken to announce that our beloved Osey died peacefully on March 25, 2022. We were privileged to have been able to care for her at home with outstanding support from Milford homecare team and the Irish Cancer Society night nurse.

The world has lost a wonderful person and our lives will never be the same without her. She made an impression on everyone she met.

She will be forever missed and remembered by Máire, Ger and Dee, her uncles Gerry, Tony and Tom, her aunts Pearl, Liz and Niamh, her devoted companion Owen, her loyal pal Michelle, her housemates and care staff of Comhar House, Charleville, cousins, relatives and many friends.

No one spread more joy in one lifetime

Orla will repose at her residence on Sunday between 3pm and 8pm. Please park at Bruff Rugby Club and follow stewards' instructions.

Cremation Service will take place on Monday at 1pm in Shannon Crematorium which will be live streamed at https://shannoncrematorium.com/. Use code BBH13. House private on Monday morning, please.

No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

*******

The death has occurred of Patricia (Patsy) Horrigan (née O'Brien)

Of Skerries, Dublin and Limerick city

Late of Cathedral Place, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at Bartra Nursing Home, Loughshinny, March 25, 2022. Predeceased by her beloved late husband William (Willie), sadly missed by her children Anthony, Christopher, Helga, Mary, Liam and Patricia, grand children Lorna, Anna, Stephen,Jennifer, Victoria,Polly,Grace, Matthew,Harry, Jack, Sarah and Emma, sister Mary, brother-in-law Joe, close friend P.J, extended family and friends.

May Patsy rest in peace

Reposing at Duff's Funeral Home, Skerries, K34 C427, Monday, March 26 6pm to 8pm, Removal Tuesday March 29 to St Patrick's, Skerries for 10am funeral Mass, (livestream link to follow), followed by burial alongside her late husband Willie in Ardla cemetery, Skerries. Donations in lieu to Saint Vincent De Paul.

*******

The death has occurred of Malcolm McCarthy

On March 18, 2022 (unexpectedly) at home. Beloved brother of June (Empey), sadly missed by brother-in-law Adrian, nephews Stephen and Mark and their wives Paula and Ruth, their children Julia, Luke and Thomas. Also missed by Austin, Helen, godson Andrew and his wife Sally, relatives, friends and wonderful neighbours.

As he wished, funeral has taken place privately at St Mary’s Cathedral.

“Safe in the arms of Jesus”

*******

*******

The death has occurred of Teresa McCarthy

Of Rosturra Crescent, Woodview Park

On March 26, 2022. Teresa died, peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her father Vincent, brothers Paul, Vincent and Mark. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Des, mother Alice, daughters Deborah, Linda and Jennifer, son Philip, daughter in law Vennesa and Jennifer's partner Andrew, grandchildren Ellie, Avery and Milo, sisters Marion, Betty, Patricia, Deirdre, Sandra and Ruth, all other relatives and many kind friends.

May she rest in peace

Teresa will be reposing Tuesday, March 29, in Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving for 11am requiem Mass Wednesday, March 30, to St Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand, Limerick. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium at 1pm. For those wishing to express their condolences may do so in the condolence section. Letters of sympathy and Mass cards can be sent to Joseph Cross and sons 2, Lower Gerald Griffin St. Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Barrett

Of Kilquane, Rathkeale

On March 25, 2022. Predeceased by his parents James and Mary Ellen and granddaughter Brooke. Survived by his wife Mary, daughter Mary Jnr, adored grandchildren Holly, Harley and Hayden, son in law Liam, brother Michael, sister in law Breeda, nieces, sisters in law, brother in law, kind neighbours, cousins and a large circle of friends.

May he rest in peace.

Arriving at St Kyran's Church, Coolcappa on Monday, March 28 for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private please

*******

The death has occurred of Paul O'Sullivan

Of Ballyshannon, Donegal and Feenagh

Born in Dundrum, Dublin having lived in Feenagh, and Mahopac, New York. He passed away at Letterkenny University Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Proud and beloved father of Paul, Timmy, Carmel and Brenda and their spouses Eileen, Mary, Todd and Marty. Deeply missed by his sister, Bernadette, his grandchildren Paul, Liam, Joseph, Thomas, Aine, Timmy, Eamon and Killian, extended family, relatives and many friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Timothy and Josephine and his brother-in-law, Kenneth Almirall.

Dad’s/grandpa’s/Paul’s greatest joy came from spending time with family and friends. He went out of his way to bring people together and bring smiles to their faces. His children and grandchildren remember him as loving, hard-working; instilling in them the importance of a good work ethic, charismatic and always up for a bit of craic. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at John McGee and Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshanonn, Co. Donegal , F94 ED21 Sunday, March 27 from 3pm to 7pm. Removal on Monday morning from John McGee and Sons Funeral Home going to St. Patrick's Church Ballyshannon for 11am funeral Mass. Burial Tuesday morning at 11am in Glasnevin Cemetery. Funeral home private on the morning of the funeral, please.

Paul's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Please adhere to Covid guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and wearing of masks, both in the funeral home and the church.

All enquiries to John McGee and Sons Funeral Home on 087 2218483.

*******

The death has occurred of Kathleen Ryan (née Collins)

Of Ballycommon, Nenagh and Cappawhite, Tipperary, plus Lisnagry

On March 25, 2022. Predeceased by her loving husband John, brother Michael and sisters-in-law Cora, Margaret, Anne and Bridie. Deeply regretted by her loving family sons JJ and Noel, daughters Breda (McGuinness, Pallasgreen) and Marie (Minogue, Ballycommon), her brothers Paddy, Mattie, Liam, Seán, Peter, Martin, James, Gerry and Brendan and sister Joan (Richardson, Killeenagarriffe, Lisnagry), sons-in-law David and David, daughter-in-law Caroline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Shane, Dylan, Nicole, Lisa, Sinéad, Ryan and Mark, great-grandchild Eabha, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Keller's Funeral Home, Borrisokane Road, Nenagh, on Sunday evening from 5pm-7pm. Kathleen's funeral cortège will arrive at Ardcroney Church at 11.15am for 11.30am Mass on Monday. Mass will be live streamed (when link is available). Burial afterwards in Ardcroney Cemetery.

House strictly private.

*******

To leave a message of condolence, please click here