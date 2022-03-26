Search

27 Mar 2022

‘Holy disgrace’: Anger over dog dirt in Limerick village on Confirmation Day

'Holy disgrace': Anger over dog dirt in Limerick village on Confirmation Day

Cllr John Egan said the Main Street of Murroe was a “holy disgrace” on Confirmation Day.

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

26 Mar 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A COUNTY councillor has lambasted inconsiderate dog walkers for not picking up after their pets.

Cllr John Egan said the Main Street of Murroe was a “holy disgrace” on Confirmation Day.

It is one of the biggest days of the year in any parish and it was no different in Murroe-Boher with 79 children from Murroe NS and 80 from Killinure NS being confirmed.

Cllr Egan said the amount of dog droppings on the Main Street that day “was unreal”.

“It was everywhere. It isn’t good enough – children getting their Confirmation, and their parents and everybody dressed up the last,” said Cllr Egan.

Unfortunately, as there was so much of it around, combined with the large crowds, some was brought into the church on the soles of shoes.

“It is not good enough on a wedding day or a Confirmation or even any day you are going to Mass. It isn’t nice that you have to watch where you step.

“Several parents said it to me going in and going out of church. It is not good enough. I am very annoyed over it to be honest with you. It is a family day out and everyone is looking their best,” said Cllr Egan.

He is publicly calling on those in the community who aren’t scooping the poop to have consideration and respect for other walkers in the village.

“There is only few a people, like always,” said Cllr Egan.

Compounding the problem is the increase in dog ownership during Covid lockdowns when most people were working from home.

“The vast majority of people are excellent. The other morning I saw two women out walking their dogs and when their dogs were dong their thing they tidied up after them straight away.

“If everybody did that there would be no problem,” said Cllr Egan. 

This isn’t the first time the Fine Gael councillor has highlighted the blight of dog faeces on the street. Back in 2017 he said the thoughtlessness of one dog walker affected a newlywed’s big day.

“After the ceremony was over, when the bride came out of the chapel she picked up a young child which is natural. 

“The soles of the two or three year-old’s shoes were all covered in dog dirt and the wedding dress was destroyed. Any girl that is getting married, their dress is all important. It was a terrible thing to happen. You can imagine the upset,” said Mr Egan.

After that story made local and national headlines, he said the situation in Murroe improved a good bit but “unfortunately it is gone back to the way it was”.

