Limerick student dies following road accident in Greece

The accident happened on the Greek Island of Ios
A LIMERICK student who died following a traffic accident in Greece over the weekend has been named locally as Niall O’Brien.
Niall O'Brien, a 20-year-old Financial Maths student at UL, died overnight after being struck by a car. He was on holiday on the island of Ios with a large group of friends.
He played hurling with Broadford in County Clare, the club with which his family and father have strong links. He last ran out with the Junior team there last week.
The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to the family as is the Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund.
Niall, whose family lives in the Castletroy/Monaleen area of the city, had worked part time with Castletroy Golf Club and he was due back to work next week.
“It is a massive shock for the club and has cast a gloom over everyone,” said Dermot Coughlan, Honorary Secretary of the Men’s Committee at Castletroy Golf Club.
“Niall was a very nice, likeable young man. He was a fine golfer and was part of the Castletroy Boys Team of 2014 that won the Munster Championship.”
Niall’s family reside in Monaleen Park. He is survived by his parents Mike and Ann and three brothers.
The loss of yet another young Limerick man on holiday has recalled previous accidents, most recently of Darren Whelan, the 23-year-old from Kildimo who died last month, also on the island of Ios.
More News
Des Ryan, Director of Coaching and Performance, Setanta College, Minister of State Niall Collins, Marcus Horan and Sean Hogan, Commercial Director at Setanta College | PICTURES: Diarmuid Greene
Ruby Waters and Lexi McEvoy/Presendergast on their first day at St Brigids NS; Pictured below is Daisy O'Donoghue | PICTURES: Brendan Gleeson
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.