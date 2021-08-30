Search our Archive

30/08/2021

Limerick student dies following road accident in Greece

Limerick student dies following road accident in Greece

The accident happened on the Greek Island of Ios

Reporter:

Norma Prendiville

Email:

normap@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK student who died following a traffic accident in Greece over the weekend has been named locally as Niall O’Brien. 

Niall O'Brien, a 20-year-old Financial Maths student at UL, died overnight after being struck by a car. He was on holiday on the island of Ios with a large group of friends. 

He played hurling with Broadford in County Clare, the club with which his family and father have strong links. He last ran out with the Junior team there last week.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to the family as is the Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund.

Niall, whose family lives in the Castletroy/Monaleen area of the city, had worked part time with Castletroy Golf Club and he was due back to work next week. 

“It is a massive shock for the club and has cast a gloom over everyone,” said Dermot Coughlan, Honorary Secretary of the Men’s Committee at Castletroy Golf Club.

“Niall was a very nice, likeable young man. He was a fine golfer and was part of the Castletroy Boys Team of 2014 that won the Munster Championship.”

Niall’s family reside in Monaleen Park. He is survived by his parents Mike and Ann and three brothers. 

The loss of yet another young Limerick man on holiday has recalled previous accidents, most recently of Darren Whelan, the 23-year-old from Kildimo who died last month, also on the island of Ios. 

Most Popular

Limerick hurler wins another prize

Dan Morrissey celebrates at Croke Park last week after helping Limerick retain the Liam MacCarthy cup | PICTURE: RAMSEY CARDY/SPORTSFILE

Limerick hurler wins another prize

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media