Limerick student dies following road accident in Greece

A LIMERICK student who died following a traffic accident in Greece over the weekend has been named locally as Niall O’Brien.

Niall O'Brien, a 20-year-old Financial Maths student at UL, died overnight after being struck by a car. He was on holiday on the island of Ios with a large group of friends.

He played hurling with Broadford in County Clare, the club with which his family and father have strong links. He last ran out with the Junior team there last week.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to the family as is the Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund.

Niall, whose family lives in the Castletroy/Monaleen area of the city, had worked part time with Castletroy Golf Club and he was due back to work next week.

“It is a massive shock for the club and has cast a gloom over everyone,” said Dermot Coughlan, Honorary Secretary of the Men’s Committee at Castletroy Golf Club.

“Niall was a very nice, likeable young man. He was a fine golfer and was part of the Castletroy Boys Team of 2014 that won the Munster Championship.”

Niall’s family reside in Monaleen Park. He is survived by his parents Mike and Ann and three brothers.

The loss of yet another young Limerick man on holiday has recalled previous accidents, most recently of Darren Whelan, the 23-year-old from Kildimo who died last month, also on the island of Ios.