Deaths in Limerick - May 21, 2021

THE death has occurred of Michelle Byrnes of Castle Barracks, Limerick city. Late of Hendon, London.

Sadly missed by her son James, partner Mick, brothers Raymond and Thomas, nephews and nieces, and all family and friends.

A private Requiem Mass for family only, will take place at 10.30am on Saturday (May 22) in St Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards at Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Nell Foley (née Carey) of Clogher, Kilmallock.

Wife of the late Joe and very deeply regretted by her loving daughters Helen and Kathleen; sons Joe, Noel and Anthony. Son-in- law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

Nell's Funeral cortége will leave her daughter Kathleen's home on Sunday (May 23) at 1.30pm en route to SS Peter and Paul's Church, Kilmallock for 2pm requiem Mass (confined to family and close friends).

Burial afterwards in Dromin cemetery.

The death has occurred of Robert Kennedy-Siddons of Croydon, London and formerly of Shannonbanks, Corbally, Limerick.

Predeceased by his mother Kay. Sadly missed by his loving husband Dave, father Martin, sister Cara, brothers Alan and Jeffrey, mother and father in law John and Geraldine, brother in law Niall, sisters in law Lorissa, Ciara and Vicky, nieces Abbie, Zoe and Everly, close friends Mandy, Niamh, Laura, Hazel Amy and his extended family.

Robert's funeral will take place in London on Wednesday (June 9) at 2.45pm at Beckenham Crematorium - details of live-stream to follow.

The death has occurred (suddenly) of Ann O'Shaughnessy of Cecil Street, Limerick city.

Very deeply regretted by her family and friends.

A private Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place at 12pm on Monday (May 24) in St Joseph's Church, O'Connell Avenue.

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare.

The death has occurred of Paddy (Patie) Sheahan of Glenquin, Ballagh, Limerick.

Predeceased by his wife Kit. Beloved brother of Joan Buicke and sadly missed by his nieces, grand nieces, relatives and friends.

In line with current Government Guidelines, there will be no public wake and a small private funeral will take place on Sunday (May 23).

Pat’s funeral cortege will leave his home to arrive at St Ita’s Church, Ashford for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm, followed by burial afterwards at Killeedy graveyard.

May they all rest in peace